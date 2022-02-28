The Class A girls district finals are Tuesday. Here's a breakdown of the seven matchups

There was a little drama in the district semifinals as Millard West and Lincoln Pius X needed overtime to avoid upsets. Otherwise, Saturday played out as expected.

That could change Tuesday when seven district champions are crowned. Multiple two seeds are talented enough to pull some upsets.

Here's a look at the seven matchups:

A-1: Papillion-La Vista South (13-10) at No. 1 Millard South (25-0), 6 p.m.

With juniors and DI recruits Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon leading the way, there's a good reason why the Patriots have yet to lose. Not only will the Titans need to slow down a high-octane offense, but they'll have to deal with Millard South's defensive pressure. That said, Papio South has had an impressive second half, winning 10 of 11 games after starting 3-9.

A-2: Kearney (13-10) at No. 3 Fremont (23-2), 6:30 p.m.

Kearney hung tough with the Tigers in a 74-62 loss at Fremont on Feb. 12. The Bearcats will need to score a lot of points to fuel an upset bid. Fremont has scored 72, 76, 74, 71, 83 and 82 points in its past six games, and Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe is tough to stop. Tatum Rusher (13.0 ppg) leads the way for Kearney.

A-3: Lincoln Northeast (15-8) at No. 2 Lincoln High (20-2), 6 p.m.

An 18-0 first-half run was the difference when the Links beat Northeast 57-41 on Dec. 16. Northeast has grown a lot since then, but so have the Links, who have won 11 straight since a loss to No. 1 Millard South. Lincoln High's strength is its guard play. Northeast's strength is in sophomore forwards Doneelah Washington and Serena Heeran.

A-4: Millard West (15-8) at No. 4 Omaha Central (23-3), 6 p.m.

Once Millard West's young roster started to gain experience, the Wildcats took off. They're 13-3 since the Metro Tournament. Millard West needed overtime to fend off Omaha Benson in the district semifinals. Led by sophomore point guard Inia Jones, the Eagles have the talent to win it all in March. Millard West and Central did not play each other during the regular season.

A-5: No. 9 Lincoln East (14-10) at No. 6 Lincoln Southwest (18-5), 6 p.m.

Both teams cruised to district semifinal wins to set up a rematch of a Feb. 11 meeting won by Southwest in double OT. East led by five in the first OT before the Silver Hawks rallied. This is a great point guard matchup — East senior Mattie Campbell (12.0 ppg, 3.5 apg) and Southwest sophomore Kennadi Williams (11.1 ppg, 3.0 apg). Campbell scored 29 in the first meeting.

A-6: Bellevue West (17-6) at No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (19-5), 7 p.m.

Pius X's hopes of defending its state title were nearly derailed Saturday against Papillion-La Vista before the Thunderbolts survived 45-43 in overtime. The Thunderbirds may have dropped out of the ratings toward the end of the regular season, but they're talented enough to beat anyone. It starts with Northern Iowa recruit Taryn Wharton, who hit a couple of big threes in overtime in Bellevue West's 53-50 OT win against LPX in December.

A-7: No. 5 Millard North (18-6) at No. 10 Bellevue East (18-6), 6:30 p.m.

Bellevue East won the regular-season meeting 65-53 on Jan. 8, but the Mustangs have improved quite a bit since then. They have won seven of eight games. Millard North's length makes it tough to score against, but the Chieftains have one of the best scoring duos in the state in junior Mya Skoff (17.5 ppg) and senior Riley Jensen (13.8).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.