The can't-miss guide to the girls state basketball tournament

No. 1 Crete vs. No. 5 Norris (Class B, 9 a.m., PBA): Crete won the regular-season meeting by 20, but Norris is playing with a lot of confidence right now.

No. 2 North Bend Central vs. No. 5 West Point-Beemer (Class C-1, 2:45 p.m., Devaney): It's an East Husker Conference showdown. NBC won the regular-season meeting 53-43 in December, but the Cadets, led by junior star Sydney Swanson, have vastly improved. NBC is very athletic and very long.

No. 3 Hastings SC vs. No. 4 Superior (Class C-2, 8:45 p.m., Lincoln North Star): This is a rematch of last year's first-round game won by St. Cecilia (by 30 points). Superior wants to make sure that doesn't happen again. St. Cecilia won the regular-season meeting 53-45.

No. 1 Pleasanton vs. No. 6 Pender (Class D-1, 3:45 p.m., Lincoln Southwest): Pleasanton is the only unbeaten team in the entire state tournament, but that likely won't rattle Pender, which played a very tough schedule as a member of the East Husker Conference.

No. 2 Wynot vs. No. 3 Lawrence-Nelson (Class D-2, 10:45 a.m., Lincoln North Star): Both teams like to get after it on defense, so who can make the most of their offensive runs?

Can't-miss storylines