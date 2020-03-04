The can't-miss guide to the girls state basketball tournament

You have no attachment to any teams. You want to catch some of the best basketball in the state. Well, this guide is for you.
Thursday's sites
Class A: Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class B: Pinnacle (morning) and Devaney (night).
Class C-1: Devaney.
Class C-2: Lincoln North Star.
Class D-1: Lincoln Southwest.
Class D-2: North Star (morning) and Southwest (night).
Tickets: $7 and $5.
Don't forget: The clear-bag policy will be in effect at PBA and Devaney.
Can't-miss players
Morgan Maly, Crete (vs. Norris, 9 a.m., PBA): Maly is as complete a player as you'll find in the state. She averages nearly 20 points a game, has a pretty left-handed shot and is one of the best passers in the state. Creighton got a steal with the 6-0 standout.
Maddie Krull and Jayme Horan, Millard South (vs. Lincoln Southwest, 2 p.m., PBA): Krull is a top-100 recruit and a South Dakota signee, and Horan is a Creighton signee and one of the state's top athletes. You'll like how hard Krull plays, and how Horan can stretch the floor.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont (vs. Omaha Westside, 7 p.m., PBA): The sophomore is arguably the best shooter in the state, hitting 101 threes (42% from beyond the arc) while averaging 20.6 points per game. She has Power Five offers, including one from Nebraska.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF (vs. Sterling, 7 p.m., Lincoln Southwest): She's a Nebraska recruit and a dynamic point guard. She averages 25 points, 7.6 steals and 6.3 assists per game. Her passing skills and court vision alone are worth the price of admission.
Grace Cave, Weeping Water (vs. Hartington CC, 9 a.m., Lincoln Southwest): The Omaha recruit is another big star in a smaller class. She's a strong passer, plays great defense and can score (she had 32 in last year's first round).
Kalynn Meyer, Superior (vs. Hastings SC, 8:45 p.m., Lincoln North Star): The 6-foot-3 Nebraska volleyball recruit is a force on the basketball court, averaging nearly 21 points and 16 rebounds per game. She can single-handily alter a game.
Can't-miss games
No. 2 Omaha Westside vs. No. 7 Fremont (Class A, 7 p.m., PBA): Fremont won the regular-season meeting 50-43, but that was two games into the season, and both teams are vastly different. There are contrasting styles here. Fremont wants to push the tempo and get its outside game going, while Westside likes to play physical and pound the ball inside to Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor.
No. 1 Crete vs. No. 5 Norris (Class B, 9 a.m., PBA): Crete won the regular-season meeting by 20, but Norris is playing with a lot of confidence right now.
No. 2 North Bend Central vs. No. 5 West Point-Beemer (Class C-1, 2:45 p.m., Devaney): It's an East Husker Conference showdown. NBC won the regular-season meeting 53-43 in December, but the Cadets, led by junior star Sydney Swanson, have vastly improved. NBC is very athletic and very long.
No. 3 Hastings SC vs. No. 4 Superior (Class C-2, 8:45 p.m., Lincoln North Star): This is a rematch of last year's first-round game won by St. Cecilia (by 30 points). Superior wants to make sure that doesn't happen again. St. Cecilia won the regular-season meeting 53-45.
No. 1 Pleasanton vs. No. 6 Pender (Class D-1, 3:45 p.m., Lincoln Southwest): Pleasanton is the only unbeaten team in the entire state tournament, but that likely won't rattle Pender, which played a very tough schedule as a member of the East Husker Conference.
No. 2 Wynot vs. No. 3 Lawrence-Nelson (Class D-2, 10:45 a.m., Lincoln North Star): Both teams like to get after it on defense, so who can make the most of their offensive runs?
Can't-miss storylines
A chance at redemption: All six state runner-up teams from last year are back: Lincoln Southwest (A), Crete (B), Lincoln Christian (C-1), Crofton (C-2), Dundy County-Stratton (D-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2). Crete and Lincoln Christian are No. 1 in their respective classes.
Kelly Flynn back at state: The legendary coach led South Sioux City to 11 state championships during one of the most dominating stretches in state history. He's in his second season leading Fremont, and the Tigers are looking to make noise in Class A.
Returning all-staters at state
Class A
Jayme Horan, Millard South, sr.
Maddie Krull, Millard South, sr.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont, so.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, jr.
Class B
Morgan Maly, Crete, sr. (Creighton)
Whitney Brown, Northwest, sr.
Brianna Stai, Norris, jr. (Central Missouri)
Class C-1
Olivia Hollenbeck, Lincoln Christian, sr.
Kendal Brigham, Wahoo, sr.
Class C-2
Kalynn Meyer, Superior, sr.
Lacey Sprakel, Crofton, jr.
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC, so.
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig, sr.
Kaci Day, Ponca, sr.
Class D-1
Grace Cave, Weeping Water, jr.
Taylor Peter, CWC, sr.
Class D-2
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF, jr.
Regan Alfs, BDS, sr.
Katelyn Heine, Wynot, sr.
Colby Thies, Sterling, sr.
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH, so.
