The 3-pointers stand out, but Sammy Leu's complete game lifts Wahoo to tourney crown

WAHOO — When Class C-1 Wahoo needed her most, the Warriors' leading scorer stepped up.

Sammy Leu's buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the third quarter capped off a nine-point frame for her and extended Wahoo's lead.

But an even bigger shot, her fifth three of the night, put No. 9 Malcolm away as the Warriors won the Trailblazer Conference championship 41-35 on Saturday.

The three-pointers stand out, but her defense was key down the stretch too.

"That is what makes Sammy so special," Wahoo coach Sean Forbes said. "Everyone knows that she is a good shooter, but her anticipation skills on defense and being able to finish on runouts, that's top notch."

Poor free-throw shooting down the stretch from Wahoo kept Malcolm clinging on. But the defense stepped up against a very potent Clipper offense.

Malcolm's two top scorers, Alyssa Fortik and Halle Dolliver, combined for 25 points. But those 25 came on a lot of field-goal attempts and with critical turnovers.

Forbes credited the whole team for the big defensive performance.

"It just takes a whole team effort," he said. "Our girls did a fantastic job of trying to push them out and not fouling. Overall, just good team defense is the best chance you have."

Leu is just one of five seniors on the Wahoo team, a group that lost the Trailblazer final last season against Beatrice in an 18-win season.

This season, the Warriors' success is reaching higher peaks.

Wahoo owns a 14-3 record and now a conference championship. The senior class is the focal point.

"Being able to win this one and a couple of other really tough ones, it's because of this group of seniors," Forbes said. "They work hard every single day and they are happy at practice. I think that goes a long way to being successful as a team with good chemistry."

Wahoo's three losses this season have all come against rated Class B teams — No. 2 Elkhorn North, No. 9 Blair and No. 10 Waverly. But some other signature wins are on the resume.

The Warriors have just enjoyed everything with the season so far, free of distractions.

"This season is great, most of all because we have had zero issues," Forbes said. "It's just been a ton of fun. We have had a few losses, but that has never hurt us. We come back to work the next day because the girls have such a good approach."

A tough schedule remains for Wahoo. In their last five regular-season games, the Warriors will face Malcolm again and Class B No. 4 Beatrice. Their subdistrict also includes C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central.

Forbes is pretty confident that Wahoo can find a way to keep the momentum rolling in the right direction with postseason right around the corner.

"I don't think there will be a problem," he said. "They will be ready on Monday to go to practice because I think they enjoy working together. This is fun for them. We just have to keep bringing it every single night."

Photos: Wahoo outlasts Malcolm to win Trailblazer tournament