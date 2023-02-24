There are memorable ways to qualify for your first state tournament, and then there is what Lincoln North Star girls did Friday night.

The Gators, starting three freshmen and a sophomore, led long-time power Lincoln Pius X by five points with seven seconds to go in regulation. Victory was in their grasp. The celebration was already starting on the bench.

Seven seconds later the game was tied. And a couple of minutes after that, the Thunderbolts had a four-point lead in overtime.

But when freshman Ani Leu's three-pointer ripped the net with 4 seconds to go in the extra period, the party, finally could start.

Leu had 10 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots, and North Star qualified for the Class A state tournament for the first time in school history with a 36-35 win over Pius X on the Bolts' home floor in the A-6 district final.

"It feels amazing," said Leu. "I never thought we could do that, but we did it."

In a possession-by-possession game in which neither team led by more than five, it was North Star's 6-0 run late in the fourth quarter that nearly ended it.

Free throws from Saliesha Gray, Leu and MiKayla Ray had North Star leading 31-26 with seven seconds left and Pius X needing a miracle.

Then the Bolts got it.

A long inbounds pass found Adison Markowski, who made a three-pointer from the corner with 2.6 seconds to go to get the Bolts within 31-29.

It was Pius X's only made three on a night when the Bolts went 1-for-18 from beyond the arc.

North Star (17-7) then ran a good inbounds play, getting Sarah Gatwech open, but Gatwech slipped just as the inbounds pass came in, and Keeleigh Knobbe snagged the ball and was fouled with 0.3 seconds on the clock.

The sophomore calmly sank both free throws, her only points of the contest, to send the game to overtime.

In the extra period, buckets from Sara Iburg and Madelyn Navrkal gave Pius X (18-6) a 35-31 lead with less than two minutes to go. Navrkal finished with a game-high 14 points to go with seven rebounds for the Bolts.

But Gray's only field goal of the game with 1:08 left in OT pulled the Gators within 35-33. And after Pius X missed the front end of a one-and-one with 15.2 seconds to go, Leu found herself in the corner in front of her team's bench and staring history in the face.

Leu didn't blink, and fittingly, she stole Pius X's inbounds pass after her go-ahead three to seal the win and set off a wild North Star celebration.

"The emotions, just up and down. Roller coaster. I feel like we’ve been in so many tough battles down the stretch that we just — I could just tell that it all came full circle and we really learned," North Star coach Tommy Johnson said.

"We could have had our head down. We had a couple girls almost watery-eyed in that overtime, and somehow possession to possession they pulled it through."

After the celebration died down enough for the Gators to cut down the nets, Ray, the only North Star senior to see the floor Friday, raced up a ladder, snipped down the net, and twirled her prize for her teammates and school to see.

"I wanted this — I feel like we all wanted it — but I feel like I wanted it more than anyone. And I just feel like we worked so hard to get here, and we deserved it," Ray said.

"The support I felt (on the ladder) from my school and my peers and my team was just something I'll take with me forever. That's unforgettable."

Photos: Lincoln High beats Lincoln Northeast in A-3 district final