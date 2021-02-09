'That’s exactly what you want from a senior': Small rises to the occasion again for Malcolm in clash of rated teams

WAHOO — Joslyn Small is a big-time player.
In all of the Malcolm girls basketball team’s biggest games this season, Small has been there to lead the way. After leading Malcolm to an East Central Nebraska Conference title on Saturday, Small brought her best to a top-10 Class C-1 battle Monday night.
No. 2 Malcolm never trailed as Small’s 4-for-4 three-point shooting and 14 points led the Clippers to a 67-37 win over No. 9 Wahoo.
“We’re going to have to call her big-time Small or big-game Small because she’s shown up every time in these big games,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “That’s exactly what you want from a senior.”
While Klepper worried that Malcolm (20-0) might start slow in its first game since winning a conference title, the Clippers exploded out of the gate instead. Malcolm led 15-3 before four minutes had even ticked off the clock, and the lead grew to 23-10 by the end of the first quarter.
Wahoo (10-9) briefly switched into a 1-3-1 zone in the second quarter, and the Warriors cut the deficit to 27-18. However, an 11-1 Malcolm run to end the half reestablished a Clipper lead that never fell below double digits again.
The Warriors’ comeback hopes faded when they committed four straight turnovers out of the halftime break, part of a 23-turnover evening thanks to Malcolm’s full-court pressure.
“We just struggled getting into any kind of momentum and their press was giving us a little bit of havoc, so we just weren’t finding the open gaps where we needed to be,” Wahoo coach Linda Walker said.
Sophomore Autumn Iversen led Wahoo with 14 points and junior Karley Golladay added nine of her own, but the Warriors shot 13-for-43 (30%) from the floor overall. Meanwhile, Malcolm put together an impressive 28-for-61 (46%) shooting night that included the Clippers going 10-for-20 from three-point range.
“It’s kind of funny because earlier in the year we couldn’t buy a three-pointer. The three-point shot was definitely the last thing to come for us this year, and they’re starting to fall now,” Klepper said.
Sophomore Alyssa Fortik also had a strong offensive night as she led all players with 17 points. 10 different Clippers scored in the win as sophomore Diamond Sedlak also finished in double figures with 10 points and 7 rebounds.
Malcolm now stands at 20-0 on the season, and the Clippers aren’t done adding to their win total.
“We’ll have time to reflect when the season ends, but we can’t look too far ahead and just have to bring our best every night,” Klepper said.