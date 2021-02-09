'That’s exactly what you want from a senior': Small rises to the occasion again for Malcolm in clash of rated teams

WAHOO — Joslyn Small is a big-time player.

In all of the Malcolm girls basketball team’s biggest games this season, Small has been there to lead the way. After leading Malcolm to an East Central Nebraska Conference title on Saturday, Small brought her best to a top-10 Class C-1 battle Monday night.

No. 2 Malcolm never trailed as Small’s 4-for-4 three-point shooting and 14 points led the Clippers to a 67-37 win over No. 9 Wahoo.

“We’re going to have to call her big-time Small or big-game Small because she’s shown up every time in these big games,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “That’s exactly what you want from a senior.”

While Klepper worried that Malcolm (20-0) might start slow in its first game since winning a conference title, the Clippers exploded out of the gate instead. Malcolm led 15-3 before four minutes had even ticked off the clock, and the lead grew to 23-10 by the end of the first quarter.

Wahoo (10-9) briefly switched into a 1-3-1 zone in the second quarter, and the Warriors cut the deficit to 27-18. However, an 11-1 Malcolm run to end the half reestablished a Clipper lead that never fell below double digits again.