Target on back has Lincoln Christian girls staying true to 'humble and hungry' motto

For the Lincoln Christian girls, the reminder of being a big target happened quickly.

The top-ranked Crusaders were in quite a battle in Friday's season-opener at Fairbury. The shots were not falling for Christian, the Lady Jeffs rallied from down 16 and missed a game-winning three-point attempt at the buzzer.

Christian survived 30-28.

"This year we kind of know … (the players) even said after the Fairbury game, every team is going to come after us and we got be ready to play," Crusaders coach Nick Orduna said. "You got to be ready to compete."

Less than 24 hours later, Christian showed how dangerous it can be. The shots started to fall and all five starters — Olivia Hollenbeck, Allyson Korte, Makylee Ailes, Barrett Power and Alexis Johnson — scored in double figures in a 65-37 win against Freeman. Hollenbeck, one of the state's top post players regardless of class, found success inside, and the perimeter game was strong, making for a tough combination.

"That game felt much, much better," Orduna said. "It was good to see them just be mentally tough and stay confident. Sometimes, especially young athletes, it can carry over to the next game, you get in a funk."