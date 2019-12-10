Target on back has Lincoln Christian girls staying true to 'humble and hungry' motto

For the Lincoln Christian girls, the reminder of being a big target happened quickly.
The top-ranked Crusaders were in quite a battle in Friday's season-opener at Fairbury. The shots were not falling for Christian, the Lady Jeffs rallied from down 16 and missed a game-winning three-point attempt at the buzzer.
Christian survived 30-28.
"This year we kind of know … (the players) even said after the Fairbury game, every team is going to come after us and we got be ready to play," Crusaders coach Nick Orduna said. "You got to be ready to compete."
Less than 24 hours later, Christian showed how dangerous it can be. The shots started to fall and all five starters — Olivia Hollenbeck, Allyson Korte, Makylee Ailes, Barrett Power and Alexis Johnson — scored in double figures in a 65-37 win against Freeman. Hollenbeck, one of the state's top post players regardless of class, found success inside, and the perimeter game was strong, making for a tough combination.
"That game felt much, much better," Orduna said. "It was good to see them just be mentally tough and stay confident. Sometimes, especially young athletes, it can carry over to the next game, you get in a funk."
Lincoln Christian (2-0) has been known to get other teams' best shots. The Crusaders have been in three state title games in four seasons. Despite entering last season with a lot of questions — including who was going to replace three-time Super-Stater Chloe Dworak at point — the Crusaders grew week by week and made the Class C-1 final before losing to Bishop Neumann. The players embraced the process, Orduna said.
That squad had no seniors — it did lose Macy Arnold, who wanted to focus on finishing academic work — so this year's preseason expectations were high again. There is more experience on the varsity roster, especially at the guard spots. Korte, Ailes and Brielle Power saw their first extensive varsity minutes last year.
The chemistry is strong, Orduna adds.
The Crusaders also have another element in play: more depth.
Christian has been known to rely on the rhythm of a six- or seven-player rotation. All 10 varsity players saw minutes last week.
"I definitely feel we have more depth, so I think we can maybe take a bit more gambles in terms of pressing and really being more aggressive on defense," Orduna said. "We can bring in some other girls that can keep us playing at a high level."
Once again, Christian will cut its teeth on a tough schedule. Orduna said it helps reveal weaknesses and strengths immediately. The Crusaders also will turn to the two H's.
"Just staying humble and staying hungry is important," Orduna said. "It's easy to get caught up in the ratings or what we accomplished last year, but we got to remain humble and recognize that things don't always work out the way that you think."
Class B early tests
Class B No. 2 Northwest and No. 3 Norris met Saturday, and the game lived up to the billing.
The Titans hit a late three-pointer to send the game into overtime before the defending state champion Vikings prevailed 51-46.
Class B is set for some more big games this week.
No. 1 Crete will host No. 4 Beatrice on Thursday before traveling to Grand Island to meet Northwest 24 hours later. It’s a rematch of last year’s Class B state championship game.
Quick hits
* There is another state title game rematch this week. Lincoln Southwest hosts defending Class A state champion and No. 5 Millard North at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
* Lincoln East’s season-opening 67-14 win against Lincoln Southeast marked career win No. 450 for coach Dennis Prichard.
* Class A No. 1 Millard South scored 87 and 101 points in wins against Omaha Bryan and Omaha Burke, respectively. The 101 points tied a Class A single-game record (Omaha Marian, 1990).
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.