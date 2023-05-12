Lincoln Northwest High School on Friday announced Tamara Gerlach as the school's girls basketball coach.

Gerlach has more than a decade of coaching experience, leading the Schoo Middle School girls team while assisting with the Skyhawks boys' team.

"Coach Gerlach's knowledge and enthusiasm for the sport of basketball will help grow and transform our young program,” Northwest athletics and activities director Christina Nevitt said in a news release.

Gerlach is also a Lincoln Public Schools educator. She teaches sixth-grade math, science and design thinking at Schoo. She has an elementary education degree from Nebraska Wesleyan and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane University.

"I am honored to be chosen to lead the Lincoln Northwest girls basketball program," Gerlach said. "I look forward to bringing my enthusiasm and passion to developing student-athletes on and off the court while creating a culture of unity and teamwork."