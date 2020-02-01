Syracuse girls show mental toughness in holding off Wahoo for NCC crown; Wahoo boys capture title, too

That began a big stretch for Syracuse and Vollertsen. The 6-foot post player scored 10 points and had several crucial rebounds over the final 8 minutes.

Syracuse (12-6) also turned to its defense, drawing a charge with under a minute to go and up two. Wahoo also had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but was unable to get a three up.

“We knew what we wanted to do at the end,” Pryor said. “We played comfortable, we weren’t nervous, we had a strong mindset and we were ready to win. We fought through the whole game, so I thought that’s what kept us through.”

Pryor said the Rockets had trouble finishing some games last year, including a district final. That’s something that stood out about Saturday's game to the coach.

“We’ve had a handful of close ones this year, too, already,” he said. “Just maintaining that mental toughness. We’re always physically tough, I like us in that area. Just being able to execute down the stretch and slow our brains down, and I thought we were able to do that down the stretch in the last two minutes.”

Junior Toni Greenfield led Wahoo (12-5) with 18 points, and senior Kendal Brigham added 17.

Both teams will see each other Monday in a make-up, regular-season contest.