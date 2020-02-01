Syracuse girls show mental toughness in holding off Wahoo for NCC crown; Wahoo boys capture title, too

ARLINGTON — The Syracuse girls found the perfect way to put a tough week behind them.
The Rockets entered the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on a three-game slide, but found good mojo — and a championship plaque — following a 56-53 win against Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo in Saturday’s final at Arlington High School.
Sophomore Lily Vollertsen scored 20 points and senior Lauren Meyer added 18 for the Rockets, who two weeks ago were battling the flu and injuries.
“This last week we were finally back to full force and everybody’s healthy again,” Syracuse coach Andrew Pryor said. “That was much needed tonight.”
Meyer said winning a conference championship was “on the board” this year for a Rocket team that features four senior starters. Beating a conference rival made it a little sweeter.
“Since freshman year, we’ve just been waiting to beat Wahoo,” said Meyer, a three-sport standout. “We all came out with the same mindset, everyone was ready and dialed in, and we took it to them right when the game started and we never let up. I think that as the biggest thing.
“We played with a lot of heart.”
The contest was tight throughout with both teams going back and forth. Wahoo built a six-point lead in the third quarter, but the Rockets battled back to tie it at 41-41 after three quarters.
That began a big stretch for Syracuse and Vollertsen. The 6-foot post player scored 10 points and had several crucial rebounds over the final 8 minutes.
Syracuse (12-6) also turned to its defense, drawing a charge with under a minute to go and up two. Wahoo also had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but was unable to get a three up.
“We knew what we wanted to do at the end,” Pryor said. “We played comfortable, we weren’t nervous, we had a strong mindset and we were ready to win. We fought through the whole game, so I thought that’s what kept us through.”
Pryor said the Rockets had trouble finishing some games last year, including a district final. That’s something that stood out about Saturday's game to the coach.
“We’ve had a handful of close ones this year, too, already,” he said. “Just maintaining that mental toughness. We’re always physically tough, I like us in that area. Just being able to execute down the stretch and slow our brains down, and I thought we were able to do that down the stretch in the last two minutes.”
Junior Toni Greenfield led Wahoo (12-5) with 18 points, and senior Kendal Brigham added 17.
Both teams will see each other Monday in a make-up, regular-season contest.
Wahoo boys 72, Ashland-Greenwood 52
Ashland-Greenwood had a response. Wahoo’s answer was bigger.
Senior Thomas Waido (14 points) led four players in double figures as Class B No. 7 Wahoo captured the NCC boys title in its final season in the conference before joining the Trailblazer Conference.
Ashland-Greenwood (12-4), ranked ninth in C-1, trailed 36-15 in the second quarter, but roared back behind multiple deep threes from sophomore Cale Jacobsen.
The Bluejays carried momentum into the second half, and cut Wahoo’s lead to 41-39. But the Warriors (15-1) responded with a 15-0 run, forcing turnovers and attacking the basket during the run.
“I thought we got impatient midway through the second quarter,” Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. “Obviously Cale is a great player and he’s hitting shots deep and we’re trying to account for him. They got the momentum.
“Twenty-one-point lead turns to two, it’s easy to crumble, and I’m really proud of our kids for digging back down and making a run of their own.”
Jacobsen finished with 25 points, including six three-pointers.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.