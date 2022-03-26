Super-State captain McCabe's place in history defined by shooting, want-to and senior day sacrifice

Taylor McCabe had started every game of her high school basketball career.

That was until senior day.

Fremont, like a lot of teams will on that day of celebration, wanted to start each of its seniors against Lincoln Northeast. The quandary, though, was the Tigers had six of them — McCabe, Macy Bryant, Bella Keaton, Sarah Shepard, Elise Estudillo and Mackenzie Kinning. One senior was going to have to come off the bench.

McCabe had a thought. She approached coach Kelly Flynn about a week before the team's final home game and said she'd come off the bench.

"It's a little different when one of the seniors comes to you," Flynn said.

So why would McCabe deny herself of a significant feat to start every Class A high school of her career?

"They all mean something to me," the Fremont senior guard said of her fellow seniors. "I started the other three senior days and was like, 'You know what? I've had my turn in that spot,' and I just wanted all those girls to have that experience. It was really fun."

McCabe entered the game a couple of minutes in and scored four first-quarter buckets.

It's clear why Flynn calls his star senior shooting guard, one of the greatest shooters in state history, the "total package."

Yeah, she can bury three-pointers from several feet behind the stripe. She can score at all three levels and rebound. Her defense is excellent, though it still probably gets a bit overshadowed by McCabe's offensive prowess.

McCabe's basketball IQ is high, too. She'll help contribute feedback for scouting reports. She's another coach on the floor. A student of the game, Flynn has said multiple times.

And if a senior day sacrifice needed to be made, McCabe raised her hand.

The total package made up of superior offensive skills, lockdown defense, leadership, sacrifice and want-to is why the Iowa recruit is the Journal Star's 2022 Super-State honorary captain.

Flynn, who started coaching at Fremont when McCabe was a freshman, saw the potential immediately when McCabe began putting up shots during summer open gyms after her eighth grade year.

"You never know how somebody, how the juniors and seniors are going to handle a freshman coming in, but I thought they were really, really good," Flynn recalls. "I think sometimes you have players that maybe have a pretty good shot that they've worked on, or defense, but maybe is not the total package, maybe not a tremendous hard worker. But to have all the tangibles, the work ethic and to bring it every day, too. …"

What followed was one of the greatest careers in high school hoops.

McCabe knocked down an all-class record 389 three-pointers. She surpassed 2,000 career points this past season and a few games later became the all-time leading scorer in Class A history. Her final points in Fremont's state championship win against Lincoln Southwest tied a bow on 2,313 points, which ranks third all-time in state history.

McCabe capped her career by helping lead the Tigers to their first state championship. The countless number of hours in the gyms and on the road playing club tournaments had paid off.

It's been a fun ride for McCabe, and the best part, she says, was she got to share it.

"Every single time I was close to breaking a record, I didn't really know about it and it was just something that I didn't believe would happen," McCabe said. "The whole community would show up. We had such great fan support and everybody on our team has a lot of family support.

"Just playing every single home game was kind of an event, and I think that was what really made the season special."

After falling short in the state semifinals two years ago and in the state final last year, McCabe and her teammates were determined to finish on top this time. What took four years to build came to life in February and March, when Fremont played its best basketball.

The 5-foot-9 McCabe led the charge, scoring 22, 24 and 16 points in three state tournament wins. She was confident that the Tigers would get it done, so much so that the kiss she blew to the crowd atop the ladder after cutting down the net was practiced in front of a mirror days before the tournament.

A state title only bolstered McCabe's credentials.

The numbers tell the story pretty well, but what is McCabe's place in state history?

"If it's not the best, it has to be close," said Flynn, who coached and saw a lot of great players during his run of 11 state titles at South Sioux City. "Game in and game out, to get the type of defense that she had played on her and the different junk defenses and the gimmick defenses that we've seen throughout the last years, nothing ever surprised us.

"To try to deny her the ball, double her to get the ball out of her hands, and still have the games she did. …"

McCabe averaged 18.2 points per game as a freshman, 20.3 as a sophomore, 23.6 as a junior and a Class A-best 21.2 as a senior.

The most eye-opening stat may be that McCabe was held under 10 points just twice in her high school career, once as a freshman and once as a sophomore.

One decorated chapter is closed for McCabe, but another is about to begin. She'll soon head to Iowa to play alongside national sensation Caitlin Clark. Flynn said he has watched the Hawkeyes play and can see how McCabe will be a great fit there.

And though McCabe left quite a mark in the school and state record books, she'll be rooting for the next great player.

Like on senior day, when she wanted to do what was best for the team, McCabe wants girls basketball to thrive, even if that means taking a seat on the bench, so the speak.

"Everybody that I have broken the records of has reached out to me, talked to me about it, and it's been pretty, pretty cool," said McCabe, who said the best player to come out of the state remains Jessica Shephard. "And I hope that someday there is somebody that comes along and breaks some of mine, and we can talk about that, too."

