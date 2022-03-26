Super-State captain McCabe's place in history defined by shooting, want-to and senior day sacrifice

Taylor McCabe had started every game of her high school basketball career.
That was until senior day.
Fremont, like a lot of teams will on that day of celebration, wanted to start each of its seniors against Lincoln Northeast. The quandary, though, was the Tigers had six of them — McCabe, Macy Bryant, Bella Keaton, Sarah Shepard, Elise Estudillo and Mackenzie Kinning. One senior was going to have to come off the bench.
McCabe had a thought. She approached coach Kelly Flynn about a week before the team's final home game and said she'd come off the bench.
"It's a little different when one of the seniors comes to you," Flynn said.
So why would McCabe deny herself of a significant feat to start every Class A high school of her career?
"They all mean something to me," the Fremont senior guard said of her fellow seniors. "I started the other three senior days and was like, 'You know what? I've had my turn in that spot,' and I just wanted all those girls to have that experience. It was really fun."
McCabe entered the game a couple of minutes in and scored four first-quarter buckets.
It's clear why Flynn calls his star senior shooting guard, one of the greatest shooters in state history, the "total package."
Yeah, she can bury three-pointers from several feet behind the stripe. She can score at all three levels and rebound. Her defense is excellent, though it still probably gets a bit overshadowed by McCabe's offensive prowess.
McCabe's basketball IQ is high, too. She'll help contribute feedback for scouting reports. She's another coach on the floor. A student of the game, Flynn has said multiple times.
And if a senior day sacrifice needed to be made, McCabe raised her hand.
The total package made up of superior offensive skills, lockdown defense, leadership, sacrifice and want-to is why the Iowa recruit is the Journal Star's 2022 Super-State honorary captain.
Flynn, who started coaching at Fremont when McCabe was a freshman, saw the potential immediately when McCabe began putting up shots during summer open gyms after her eighth grade year.
"You never know how somebody, how the juniors and seniors are going to handle a freshman coming in, but I thought they were really, really good," Flynn recalls. "I think sometimes you have players that maybe have a pretty good shot that they've worked on, or defense, but maybe is not the total package, maybe not a tremendous hard worker. But to have all the tangibles, the work ethic and to bring it every day, too. …"
What followed was one of the greatest careers in high school hoops.
McCabe knocked down an all-class record 389 three-pointers. She surpassed 2,000 career points this past season and a few games later became the all-time leading scorer in Class A history. Her final points in Fremont's state championship win against Lincoln Southwest tied a bow on 2,313 points, which ranks third all-time in state history.
McCabe capped her career by helping lead the Tigers to their first state championship. The countless number of hours in the gyms and on the road playing club tournaments had paid off.
It's been a fun ride for McCabe, and the best part, she says, was she got to share it.
"Every single time I was close to breaking a record, I didn't really know about it and it was just something that I didn't believe would happen," McCabe said. "The whole community would show up. We had such great fan support and everybody on our team has a lot of family support.
"Just playing every single home game was kind of an event, and I think that was what really made the season special."
After falling short in the state semifinals two years ago and in the state final last year, McCabe and her teammates were determined to finish on top this time. What took four years to build came to life in February and March, when Fremont played its best basketball.
The 5-foot-9 McCabe led the charge, scoring 22, 24 and 16 points in three state tournament wins. She was confident that the Tigers would get it done, so much so that the kiss she blew to the crowd atop the ladder after cutting down the net was practiced in front of a mirror days before the tournament.
A state title only bolstered McCabe's credentials.
The numbers tell the story pretty well, but what is McCabe's place in state history?
"If it's not the best, it has to be close," said Flynn, who coached and saw a lot of great players during his run of 11 state titles at South Sioux City. "Game in and game out, to get the type of defense that she had played on her and the different junk defenses and the gimmick defenses that we've seen throughout the last years, nothing ever surprised us.
"To try to deny her the ball, double her to get the ball out of her hands, and still have the games she did. …"
McCabe averaged 18.2 points per game as a freshman, 20.3 as a sophomore, 23.6 as a junior and a Class A-best 21.2 as a senior.
The most eye-opening stat may be that McCabe was held under 10 points just twice in her high school career, once as a freshman and once as a sophomore.
One decorated chapter is closed for McCabe, but another is about to begin. She'll soon head to Iowa to play alongside national sensation Caitlin Clark. Flynn said he has watched the Hawkeyes play and can see how McCabe will be a great fit there.
And though McCabe left quite a mark in the school and state record books, she'll be rooting for the next great player.
Like on senior day, when she wanted to do what was best for the team, McCabe wants girls basketball to thrive, even if that means taking a seat on the bench, so the speak.
"Everybody that I have broken the records of has reached out to me, talked to me about it, and it's been pretty, pretty cool," said McCabe, who said the best player to come out of the state remains Jessica Shephard. "And I hope that someday there is somebody that comes along and breaks some of mine, and we can talk about that, too."
Meet the girls first-team Super-Staters from the 2021-22 season
𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙋𝙎 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙑𝙊𝙍 🍦
Our theme to this year's Super-State selections had us catching a few scoops of ice cream at eCreamery in Omaha.
And like the ice cream selection at eCreamery, this year's Super-Staters treated themselves, their teams and their fans to great seasons.
Here are the five best.
𝙏𝘼𝙔𝙇𝙊𝙍 𝙈𝘾𝘾𝘼𝘽𝙀
𝖥𝗋𝖾𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗍 | 𝟧-𝟫 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟣.𝟤 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟧.𝟨
College: Iowa.
Season flavor: Triple berry.
There's a kicker with the McCabe ice cream flavor. It melts fast. As one of the greatest girls shooters in state history, McCabe scorched the nets for four seasons, hitting an all-class career record 389 three-pointers, including 104 this past season. But shooting isn't the only thing that defines McCabe's game. Usually assigned to guard the opposing team's best shooter and getting her hands on a lot of steals, McCabe was arguably the best defensive player in Class A. She also rebounded well and could run point if the Tigers needed her to. But when the Tigers needed a big shot, they went to McCabe, who had 13 games of four threes or more, including nine against Lincoln Southeast. The biggest treat for McCabe, though, was leading her team to the school's first Class A state title.
Coach speak: "Taylor is probably the best as far as total player. We talked a lot times about her scoring and her numbers and how impressive all those stats are, but the ones that don't show up are the defensive ones. To get assigned to the best player almost every single game and really neutralize that best player, even shut them down sometimes, for her to get every team's best and really not be shut down … is impressive." — Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.
Three scoops with Taylor:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate chip cookie dough.
Favorite ice cream topping: Gummy bears.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning a state championship obviously stands out. We took a (team) trip to Florida, and I had a lot fun with my team down there."
𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙏𝙏 𝙋𝙍𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙀
𝖤𝗅𝗄𝗁𝗈𝗋𝗇 𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 | 𝟧-𝟣𝟣 | 𝖲𝗈. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟦.𝟣 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟩.𝟢
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Cookies ’n dimes.
If you want to compare Prince's all-around game to an ice cream dish, it'd be one loaded with about 20 toppings. She can do it all. After dazzling as a freshman, Prince followed with an even better sophomore campaign, averaging 24.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.4 steals per game while shooting 57.5% from the field — an impressive figure considering Prince shoots a lot of outside and midrange shots. Defenses threw everything at her, from box-and-one to triangle-and-two, but Prince's ability to read defenses and her superb passing skills still made her unstoppable. Listed as the No. 10 2024 recruit in the country by ESPN, Prince had seven games of 30 points of more, eight double-doubles and her 3.0 assist/turnover ratio showed how great she was at taking care of the ball. Prince has more than 20 Division I offers, including Maryland, Louisville, North Carolina, Michigan and Nebraska.
Coach speak: "You come in as a freshman and maybe not that many people know about you and you do some pretty good things, but then your sophomore year, now you're kind of a marked women. … Everybody is gunning for the team and I thought she handled the expectations very, very well, and maybe exceeded them in some capacities." — Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince.
Three scoops with Britt:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream topping: Reese's.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning state. Just to be able to do it again with the same group of people was really awesome."
𝙈𝙔𝘼 𝘽𝘼𝘽𝘽𝙄𝙏𝙏
𝖬𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋𝖽 𝖲𝗈𝗎𝗍𝗁 | 𝟧-𝟪 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟧 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟤.𝟨
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Peppermint stick those shots.
Babbitt has a shot that's as good as, well, ice cream. Like her coach Bryce Meyers says, when Babbitt gets a good look at the rim and let's it fly, "We think it's going in." One of multiple lethal shooters on the Millard South roster, Babbitt knocked down 71 threes at an impressive clip of 41%. That included seven threes against Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which tied an all-class state tournament record. She also was the top free-throw shooter in Class A at 93%. Babbitt, whose Division I offers include one from Omaha, expanded her game, too. She began driving to the basket more as teams started to play her tighter on the perimeter, and her on-ball defense continued to improve. Behind Babbitt's consistent scoring, the Patriots finished 27-1.
Coach speak: "That's kind of her role, if she catches it and can get it off clean, we want her to shoot it. Her motor is getting better and better each year where she's making a better effort on the defensive end. She also knows that teams are going to start trying to take her away, so just getting used to being denied and moving without the ball, and all those things, are starting to come together for her." — Millard South coach Bryce Meyers.
Three scoops with Mya: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream: Brownie.
Favorite moment of season: "Probably winning Metro Tournament or making it to state."
𝙆𝘼𝙄𝙏𝙇𝙔𝙉 𝙀𝙈𝘼𝙉𝙐𝙀𝙇
𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 𝖡𝖾𝗇𝖽 𝖢𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗅 | 𝟨-𝟢 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟦.𝟦 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟪.𝟤
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Mint chocolate ’ship.
There's always been a cool treat at the end of each season for Emanuel, who is now 3-for-3 when it comes to helping lead the Tigers to state championships in Class C-1. This year's team won with a lot of new players, but with Kaitlyn and her sister Sydney having a lot of big-game experience, the Tigers didn't miss a beat. One of the more versatile players, Emanuel played the lead role. From a strong midrange game to an arsenal of post scoring moves to her smoothness in transition, Emanuel can impact in a lot of ways. Because NBC is not very big, Emanuel takes on the task of patrolling the post, and her ability to guard bigger players showed at state where NBC saw three teams with strong post play, including two all-staters in Lucy Ghaifan (Grand Island CC) and Katelynn Oxley (Lincoln Lutheran).
Coach speak: "You don't find too many kids who can do on the basketball court all the things that she can do. When you're 6-foot tall and you play at a post position if needed, but you can also run the court basically like a deer … it's hard to defend her because you don't know who to put on her. She's a matchup nightmare for the other people and that's why we're really glad that she's on our side." — NBC coach Aaron Sterup.
Three scoops with Kaitlyn:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream topping: Cookie dough.
Favorite moment of season: "Definitely making it to state each year. Each of them have been really special."
𝘽𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙀𝙔 𝙆𝙄𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍
𝖧𝖺𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀𝗌 𝖲𝗍. 𝖢𝖾𝖼𝗂𝗅𝗂𝖺 | 𝟧-𝟨 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟦 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟤
College: Nebraska-Kearney.
Season flavor: Icing on the cake.
Icing on the cake came in the form of a third Class C-2 state championship for Kissinger and her senior teammates. In addition to her ability to have big scoring games (10 games of 20 points or more this season), Kissinger averaged 4.2 boards, 2.9 steals and 2.4 assists per contest, and coach Greg Berndt's label of "one-man press break" gives one an idea of how well Kissinger handles the ball. A physical and fearless guard, too, Kissinger got to the line for 211 free-throw attempts. But what makes Kissinger stand out as one of the top five players in the state is, simply, she's a winner. She led the Hawkettes to four state championship game appearances and a remarkable 102-9 record over four seasons, and her leadership skills gave the team another coach on the floor.
Coach speak: "From her freshman year on to her senior, you knew exactly what you were getting every single day. It was, 'I'm going to win this competition. We're going to win this game.' There's times where we need a bucket and she'd will our team to get a bucket. The will to win and not quit when things go a little south was pretty incredible." — Hastings SC coach Greg Berndt.
Three scoops with Bailey:
Favorite ice cream: Cake batter.
Favorite ice cream topping: Cookie dough.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning state and going out as champions was definitely the highlight."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.