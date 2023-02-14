Jenna Luebbe hit a trio of three-pointers and scored 15 points to lead Lincoln Lutheran to a 59-20 win against Cornerstone Christian in C2-2 subdistrict play Tuesday.

The Warriors were up 45-10 at halftime. Abby Wachal and Erika Young each added 10 points for Lutheran.

C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood won a low-scoring battle against Omaha Gross, 36-23. The Bluejays were led by Paige Comstock and Alivia Pike, who bothscored a team-high nine points. Emma Keith added seven points.

C1-4: The North Bend Central offense got off to a fast start with 36 points in the first half in their 61-42 win against Bishop Neumann. After losing their first game of the season, the Tigers have won 23 straight games. Wahoo was up by seven at halftime, but fell to Yutan 46-38.

C2-1: Freeman finished off strong with a 18-8 run in the fourth quarter to win against Tri-County, 56-35. The Falcons improve to 12-11 on the season.

C2-7: It did not take long for Cross County to pull away behind 24 points from Shyanne Anderson through three quarters as the Cougars opened subdistrict play with a 62-34 victory over Aquinas. Anderson finished with 30 points and four assists.

D1-2: Elmwood-Murdock's defense was stellar, allowing zero points in two quarters of their 53-4 victory against Cedar Bluffs. Tatum Backemeyer led the Knights with 15 points.

D2-1: Parkview Christian's Aisha Dos Santos made 3 of 4 free throws in the fourth quarter to finish a 37-31 Patriots victory against Lewiston. The Class D-2 No. 7 Patriots started off slow and trailed 21-16 at halftime. Dos Santos had a game-high 14 points for Parkview, which improved to 18-6 overall.