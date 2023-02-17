Lincoln Lutheran continued its hot second half of the season, defeating Lourdes Central Catholic 37-36 in the C2-2 subdistrict final to clinch a spot in a C-2 district final.
The Warriors outscored the Knights 13-9 in the fourth quarter after scoring just two in the third quarter.
Lutheran's Jenna Luebbe scored a game-high 12 points, including a crucial and-one in the fourth quarter. Jamison Wahl had 10.
C1-1 at Falls City: The Syracuse defense was the difference in a 36-20 win against Falls City. A 12-point fourth quarter helped the Rockets pull away.
C1-2 at Platteview: Platteview got off to a quick start and led throughout the 48-40 win over Ashland-Greenwood. Lilly Stobbe had 18 points for the Trojans.
C2-1 at Freeman: Freeman had just enough defense to get past Wilber Clatonia 26-22. The Falcons buckled down after the Wolverines cut into a 10-point deficit late.
- Standing Bear will only take freshmen, sophomores in inaugural year
- Lincoln gets slammed with most snow in 2 years
- Rollover crash in north Lincoln leaves one dead, another critically injured, police say
- Nebraska strength coach Corey Campbell building early bonds (and muscle) in weight room
- Two regular Nebraska football contributors no longer on roster
- Amendment to bar Nebraska kids from church camps grabs national attention
- 97,000 Nebraskans were approved for student loan forgiveness before lawsuit paused plan
- Christina Allegretti, wife of Chiefs' Nick Allegretti, gives birth to twins on Super Bowl morning
- Tracking the latest openings on Lincoln restaurant scene
- Dining Out: After 25 years of Lincoln meals, the journey ends where it all began: Cracker Barrel
- Lincoln man trespassed at second middle school weeks after prior arrest, police allege
- Nebraska is producing more FBS players than ever before. Here's why
- Boys basketball ratings, 2/14
- Lincoln woman threatened to kill Bryan West nurse's unborn child, police allege
- Lincoln braces for biggest snowfall of the season
C2-7 at Cross County: An 18-6 run in the fourth quarter propelled Cross County past Centennial 46-36. Shyanne Anderson had 19 for the Cougars.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!