Lincoln Lutheran continued its hot second half of the season, defeating Lourdes Central Catholic 37-36 in the C2-2 subdistrict final to clinch a spot in a C-2 district final.

The Warriors outscored the Knights 13-9 in the fourth quarter after scoring just two in the third quarter.

Lutheran's Jenna Luebbe scored a game-high 12 points, including a crucial and-one in the fourth quarter. Jamison Wahl had 10.

C1-1 at Falls City: The Syracuse defense was the difference in a 36-20 win against Falls City. A 12-point fourth quarter helped the Rockets pull away.

C1-2 at Platteview: Platteview got off to a quick start and led throughout the 48-40 win over Ashland-Greenwood. Lilly Stobbe had 18 points for the Trojans.

C2-1 at Freeman: Freeman had just enough defense to get past Wilber Clatonia 26-22. The Falcons buckled down after the Wolverines cut into a 10-point deficit late.

C2-7 at Cross County: An 18-6 run in the fourth quarter propelled Cross County past Centennial 46-36. Shyanne Anderson had 19 for the Cougars.