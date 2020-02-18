Subdistrict basketball glance: Aden, Leners help Beatrice upend No. 1 Crete; Waverly advances

Olivia Aden and Carley Leners heated up after halftime and Class B No. 4 Beatrice defeated top-ranked Crete 39-32 in the B-5 subdistrict final Tuesday at Crete.
With the game tied at 15-15 at halftime, the Lady Orange made some adjustments to get the ball to Aden and Leners in the second half. Aden scored nine of her 12 points in the second half, including three three-pointers. Leners scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half.
Morgan Maly scored 10 of her 18 points in the first half to lead the Cardinals.
B3 at Plattsmouth: Julia Martin scored a game-high 15 points as Waverly pulled out a 47-39 win against host Plattsmouth. Bella Chappell led a balanced Plattsmouth attack with seven points.
B6 at Northwest: Whitney Brown's 20 points led No. 3 Northwest to a 65-39 win over No. 6 York. Maddie Portwine led the Dukes with 13 points.
C1-2 at Waverly: Ashland-Greenwood dominated Conestoga 61-16 to advance to Thursday's final. Leading the way for Asland-Greenwood was Saige Craven with 12 points, Kiara Libal with 11 points and Chloe Bergsten with 10.
C1-4 at Aquinas: Kendal Brigham scored 22 points to lead No. 10 Wahoo to a 48-44 victory against Arlington in a semifinal contest. The Warriors will play No. 2 North Bend Central in Thursday's final. The Tigers defeated David City 51-20.
C1-5 at Lincoln Southwest: Barrett Power scored 12 points to lead C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian past Lincoln Lutheran 42-30. Allyson Korte and Alexis Johnson each added 10 points. Elayne Poppe led the Warriors with 12 points. Malcolm emerged from a sluggish first half to run away from No. 8 Milford, 35-25. Alyssa Fortik had a team-high 11 points for the Clippers, who led by three points at halftime before outscoring Milford 23-16 after halftime.
You have free articles remaining.
C1-6 at Beatrice: No. 9 Syracuse defeated Falls City 58-35 behind Lily Vollertsen's 22 points. Hannah Clary paced Falls City with 15 points. In the other game, Karly McCord scored 14 point to lead Fairbury past Auburn 41-32. Melody Billings led Auburn 11 points.
C2-1 at Weeping Water: Lourdes Central Catholic routed Cornerstone Christian 66-7 with 13 players scoring. Theresa Gygi and Elaina Madison each scored 10 points to lead the Knights. Elmwood-Murdock held Palmyra to only 22 points including a shutout in the first quarter en route to a 57-22 win. Brenna Schmidt led the Knights with 18 points while teammate Sydney Anderson scored 12 points.
C2-3 at Diller-Odell: Defense and a game-high 15 points from Addison Dorn helped push Freeman past Johnson County Central 38-24. Southern defeated Tri County 36-21 in the first game. Janessa Cooper scored a game-high 10 points for the Raiders.
C2-6 at Malcolm: Bishop Neumann defeated Cross County 43-35. Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers with 15 points. Cross County's Savannah Anderson and Cortlyn Schaefer each scored eight points. Centennial advanced with a 33-30 win against Aquinas. The Broncos rallied after trailing entering the third quarter. Daylee Dey led Centennial with 10 points.
C2-8 at Fairbury: Superior topped Thayer Central 55-26 behind 22 points from Kalynn Meyer. Sydny Havel led Thayer Central with nine. Jacquelyn Schelkopf led Fillmore Central in the second game, scoring 13 points in a 50-32 victory against Sutton. Kylie Baumert scored a game-high 16 points for Sutton.
D1-2 at Auburn: Peyton Barrett scored 22 points to lead Weeping Water to a 52-31 win against Pawnee City. Madison Branek scored 13 points for Pawnee City. Kaitlyn Glathar scored a game-high 20 points in helping HTRS squeeze by Johnson-Brock 50-42 in overtime. Jordan Koehler lead Johnson-Brock with 17 points.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central: Josiee Sobotka scored a game-high 27 points to lead Meridian to a 51-33 win over Deshler. Deshler’s Paiton Nash scored eight points. Diller-Odell beat Heartland 46-29 in the second game behind a 21-point effort from Addison Heidemann. Madeline Swanson added 16 points for the Griffins.
D2-1 at Pawnee City: Macy Keller scored a game-high 13 points to power D-2 No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart past Parkview Christian 60-10. Alani Rogers led the Patriots with six points. In the second game, No. 8 Sterling topped Lewiston 50-9. Colby Thies led Sterling with 16 points. Falls City Sacred Heart and Sterling will play in the subdistrict final on Thursday.
D2-6 at Grand Island CC: Macy Kamler led the way for D-2 No. 6 BDS, scoring 23 points as the Eagles beat Hampton 55-24. Lillian Dose was Hampton's top contributor with eight points.