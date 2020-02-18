Subdistrict basketball glance: Aden, Leners help Beatrice upend No. 1 Crete; Waverly advances

Olivia Aden and Carley Leners heated up after halftime and Class B No. 4 Beatrice defeated top-ranked Crete 39-32 in the B-5 subdistrict final Tuesday at Crete.

With the game tied at 15-15 at halftime, the Lady Orange made some adjustments to get the ball to Aden and Leners in the second half. Aden scored nine of her 12 points in the second half, including three three-pointers. Leners scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half.

Morgan Maly scored 10 of her 18 points in the first half to lead the Cardinals.

B3 at Plattsmouth: Julia Martin scored a game-high 15 points as Waverly pulled out a 47-39 win against host Plattsmouth. Bella Chappell led a balanced Plattsmouth attack with seven points.

B6 at Northwest: Whitney Brown's 20 points led No. 3 Northwest to a 65-39 win over No. 6 York. Maddie Portwine led the Dukes with 13 points.

C1-2 at Waverly: Ashland-Greenwood dominated Conestoga 61-16 to advance to Thursday's final. Leading the way for Asland-Greenwood was Saige Craven with 12 points, Kiara Libal with 11 points and Chloe Bergsten with 10.