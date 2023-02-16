Girls basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Falls City
Falls City 30, Fairbury 21
Syracuse 43, Auburn 38
Thursday--Final, ppd. to Friday
C1-2 at Platteview
Platteview 55, Conestoga 27
Ashland-Greenwood 36, Omaha Gross 23
Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.
C1-3 at DC West
DC West 54, Omaha Concordia 30
Omaha Roncalli 48, Fort Calhoun 38
Thursday--Final, 6 p.m.
C1-4 at North Bend Central
North Bend Central 61, Bishop Neumann 42
Yutan 46, Wahoo 38
Thursday--North Bend Central 41, Yutan 26
C1-5 at Wayne
Wayne 69, Tekamah-Herman 35
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53, West Point-Beemer 48
Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.
C1-6 at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Christian 40, Raymond Central 31
Malcolm 45, Milford 30
Thursday--Malcolm 54, Lincoln Christian 47
C1-7 at Scotus CC
Scotus Central Catholic 62, Aurora 32
David City 43, Columbus Lakeview 31
Thursday--Scotus Central Catholic 50, David City 34
C1-8 at Pierce
Pierce 54, Madison 17
Battle Creek 42, Boone Central 25
Thursday--Battle Creek 31, Pierce 28
C1-9 at Adams Central
Adams Central 54, St. Paul 33
Minden 59, Grand Island CC 56
Thursday--final, ppd. to Friday
C1-10 at Ainsworth
Ainsworth 60, O'Neill 42
Ord 67, Valentine 61
Thursday--Ord 48, Ainsworth 39
C1-11 at Gothenburg
Gothenburg 59, Holdrege 37
Broken Bow 46, Kearney Catholic 44
Thursday--Gothenburg 57, Broken Bow 31
C1-12 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport 66, Chadron 30
Chase County 51, Hershey 38
Thursday--final, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Freeman
Freeman 56, Tri County 35
Wilber-Clatonia 35, Southern 23
Thursday--final, 6:30 p.m.
C2-2 at Lourdes CC
Lourdes CC 47, Palmyra 28
Lincoln Lutheran 59, Cornerstone Christian 20
Thursday--final, ppd. to Friday
C2-3 at Guardian Angels CC
Guardian Angels CC 64, Brownell-Talbot 24
Oakland-Craig 44, Archbishop Bergan 43
Thursday--Oakland-Craig 45, Guardian Angels CC 39
C2-4 at Pender
Pender 68, Homer 33
Wakefield 64, Omaha Nation 53
Thursday--final, 7 p.m.
C2-5 at Crofton
Crofton 59, Laurel-C-C 23
Ponca 52, Hartington-Newcastle 21
Thursday--final, 7 p.m.
C2-6 at Clarkson/Leigh
Clarkson/Leigh 76, Stanton 36
Humphrey/LHF 80, Wisner-Pilger 69
Thursday--Humphrey/LHF 63, Clarkson/Leigh 61
C2-7 at Cross County
Cross County 62, Aquinas 34
Centennial 56, Shelby-Rising City 51
Thursday--final, 6:30 p.m.
C2-8 at Superior
Superior 53, Fillmore Central 28
Sutton 45, Thayer Central 38
Thursday--final, ppd. to Friday
C2-9 at Amherst
Amherst 61, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Wood River 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 33
Thursday--Amherst 47, Wood River 41
C2-10 at Summerland
Summerland 53, North Central 36
Elkhorn Valley 36, West Holt 28
Thursday--Summerland 25, Elkhorn Valley 24, OT
C2-11 at Southern Valley
Southern Valley 55, South Loup 30
North Platte SP 46, Southwest 37
Thursday--final, ppd. to Friday
C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville
Gordon-Rushville 54, Mitchell 29
Bayard 54, Perkins County 40
Thursday--final, 6 p.m.
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Johnson-Brock 59, Dorchester 33
Sterling 59, Meridian 50
Thursday--final, ppd. to Friday
D1-2 at Elmwood-Murdock
Elmwood-Murdock 55, Cedar Bluffs 4
Weeping Water 39, East Butler 27
Thursday--Elmwood-Murdock 51, Weeping Water 33
D1-3 at Bancroft-Rosalie
Bancroft-Rosalie 72, Walthill 37
Tri County Northeast 48, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20
Thursday--final, 7 p.m.
D1-4 at Cedar Catholic
Cedar Catholic 62, Bloomfield 24
Norfolk Catholic 51, Wausa 34
Thursday--Cedar Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 33
D1-5 at Niobrara
Boyd County 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 38
Elgin/PJ 61, Plainview 56
Thursday--Elgin/PJ 40, Boyd County 32
D1-6 at BDS
BDS 60, Heartland 29
Deshler 36, Sandy Creek 23
Thursday--final, 6 p.m.
D1-7 at Nebraska Christian
Nebraska Christian 48, Twin River 31
Fullerton 48, Central Valley 38
Thursday--final, 7 p.m.
D1-8 at Hastings SC
Hastings SC 49, Red Cloud 25
Blue Hill 47, Silver Lake 21
Thursday--final, 6 p.m.
D1-9 at Ravenna
Ravenna 47, Twin Loup 32
Centura 53, S-E-M 43
Thursday--Centura 33, Ravenna 23
D1-10 at Alma
Alma 47, Axtell 32
Arapahoe 48, Elm Creek 44
Thursday--Alma 53, Arapahoe 46
D1-11 at Hayes Center
Maywood-HC 72, Maxwell 33
Cambridge 73, Sandhills Valley 34
Thursday--Maywood-HC 55, Cambridge 51
D1-12 at South Platte
South Platte 71, Kimball 37
Morrill 68, Crawford 64
Thursday--South Platte 68, Morrill 49
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH
Falls City SH 53, Diller-Odell 44
Parkview Christian 37, Lewiston 31
Thursday--final, ppd. to Friday
D2-2 at McCool Junction
McCool Junction 60, Exeter-Milligan 39
Nebraska Lutheran 57, Hampton 28
Thursday--McCool Junction 78, Nebraska Lutheran 47
D2-3 at Osceola
Osceola 57, Mead 29
High Plains 50, Palmer 21
Thursday--Osceola 43, High Plains 38, OT
D2-4 at Humphrey SF
Humphrey SF 69, Winside 16
Wynot 59, Howells-Dodge 46
Thursday--Wynot 40, Humphrey SF 35
D2-5 at St. Mary's
St. Mary's 66, CWC 30
Stuart 51, Santee 43
Thursday--St. Mary's 68, Stuart 33
D2-6 at Shelton
Shelton 64, Giltner 17
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Heartland Lutheran 30
Thursday--final, ppd. to Friday
D2-7 at Sandhills
Sandhills/Thedford 37, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Pleasanton 63, Anselmo-Merna 56
Thursday--Pleasanton 71, Sandhills/Thedford 56
D2-8 at Wilcox-Hildreth
Wilcox-Hildreth 46, Brady 14
Overton 70, Bertrand 32
Thursday--Overton 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade
Wauneta-Palisade 55, Wallace 43
Medicine Valley 53, Hitchcock County 44, OT
Thursday--Medicine Valley 56, Wauneta-Palisade 51
D2-10 at Paxton
Paxton 60, Creek Valley 31
Arthur County 49, Garden Co. 28
Thursday--Paxton 42, Arthur County 24
D2-11 at Leyton
Potter-Dix 31, Banner County 13
Thursday--Leyton 60, Potter-Dix 28
D2-12 at Hay Springs
Hay Springs 57, Cody-Kilgore 28
Mullen 42, Hyannis 26
Thursday--Hay Springs 54, Mullen 44