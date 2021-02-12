Stumped by zone at first, Southwest girls break through to top East, remain undefeated in city games

The Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team played a solid first half of basketball, but something was still missing.
Despite forcing 13 first-half turnovers and attempting six more shots than Lincoln East, coach Jeff Rump felt the Silver Hawks lacked consistency in the first half, and he demanded more at halftime.
Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest responded by outscoring No. 9 Lincoln East 19-7 in the third quarter, and the Silver Hawks controlled the entire second half in a 55-40 victory Friday night.
“We felt like Lincoln East was playing harder than we were,” Rump said. "We challenged them at halftime to bring up their consistency of effort, and that changed in the second half.”
Southwest’s (14-2) full-court press meant trouble for East (9-8) almost instantly, and the Spartans turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter alone. The Spartans rarely use a 2-3 zone, but it helped them slow down Southwest early before the Silver Hawks began to exploit the holes in the zone and overturn a 22-21 halftime deficit.
“The zone worked for a while, but you can’t do something like that for very long against a really good team like that,” East coach Dennis Prichard said.
Southwest guards Skylar Pieper and Kennadi Williams became more aggressive with their drives into the lane, and it opened shooting opportunities for other Silver Hawks, too. Southwest led 28-27 when sophomore Brinly Christensen came off the bench and changed the game.
Christensen scored back-to-back corner three-pointers and added a layup as part of a 12-2 Silver Hawk run to end the third quarter.
“The ball always seems to find her in the right spot, and those shots were big,” Rump said.
With East looking to overturn the 40-29 fourth-quarter deficit, rebounding improvements helped Southwest close out the victory with ease. Senior Riley Wells led all players with seven rebounds and the Silver Hawks out-rebounded the Spartans 28-19.
Senior Olivia Kugler led the Spartans with 12 points and Haley Peterson added 11 more as East shot 14-for-46 (30.4%) from the field. The Spartans shot the ball at a similar clip to Southwest, which went 17-for-50 (34%), but East’s 18 total turnovers made a big difference.
“We didn’t handle the pressure well, and we went through a stretch with some bad unforced errors,” Prichard said.
While Christensen added her pivotal eight points off the bench, Pieper and Williams both turned in double-digit scoring performances as well. Since its loss to No. 1 Lincoln Pius X on Jan. 7, Southwest now has a 10-game winning streak that includes five wins over top-10 opponents.
“We’re undefeated in the city and only have one loss in the HAC, and those were goals the kids set at the beginning of the year, so I’m really proud of what they’ve accomplished so far,” Rump said.