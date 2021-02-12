Stumped by zone at first, Southwest girls break through to top East, remain undefeated in city games

The Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team played a solid first half of basketball, but something was still missing.

Despite forcing 13 first-half turnovers and attempting six more shots than Lincoln East, coach Jeff Rump felt the Silver Hawks lacked consistency in the first half, and he demanded more at halftime.

Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest responded by outscoring No. 9 Lincoln East 19-7 in the third quarter, and the Silver Hawks controlled the entire second half in a 55-40 victory Friday night.

“We felt like Lincoln East was playing harder than we were,” Rump said. "We challenged them at halftime to bring up their consistency of effort, and that changed in the second half.”

Southwest’s (14-2) full-court press meant trouble for East (9-8) almost instantly, and the Spartans turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter alone. The Spartans rarely use a 2-3 zone, but it helped them slow down Southwest early before the Silver Hawks began to exploit the holes in the zone and overturn a 22-21 halftime deficit.

“The zone worked for a while, but you can’t do something like that for very long against a really good team like that,” East coach Dennis Prichard said.