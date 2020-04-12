Strong crop of Super-Staters highlight roster for NCA girls all-star game
  • Updated
Omaha Westside vs. Fremont, 3.5

Omaha Westside’s Ella Wedergren (right) drives to the basket with Fremont’s Macy Bryant (second right) defending in the second half during a Class A girls state basketball first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 5.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Six 2020 Super-Staters are among the selected players for the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star girls basketball game, which will take place July 20 at Lincoln North Star High School.

Super-State first-teamers Morgan Maly (Crete) and Jayme Horan (Millard South), Super-State second-teamers Maddi Krull (Millard South) and Whitney Brown (Northwest) and Super-State third-teamers Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor (Omaha Westside) and Ella Wedergren (Westside) highlight a talented group of players.

Maly, the Super-State honorary captain, and Horan are both Creighton recruits.

Lincoln Southwest's Emerson Barada, Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck, Wahoo's Kendal Brigham and Beatrice's Carley Leners also were selected. Of the 24 players, 16 were all-staters this past season.

The NCA all-star game brings together some of the state's top senior players.

Players selected: Alexis Arens, Crofton; Emerson Barada, Lincoln Southwest; Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig; Kendal Brigham, Wahoo; Whitney Brown, Northwest; Korynn Clason, Cambridge; Kaci Day, Ponca; Lauren Emanuel, North Bend Central; Yara Garcia, Scottsbluff; Sydney Golladay, Fremont; Olivia Hollenbeck, Lincoln Christian; Jayme Horan, Millard South; Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista; Maddi Krull, Millard South; Carley Leners, Beatrice; Morgan Maly, Crete; Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside; Mallie McNair, Chase County; Maddy Meehan, Elkhorn; Miley Prine, Bennington; Emily Richards, Papillion-La Vista South; Jessie Sallach, South Loup; Brittney Veik, Humphrey/LHF; Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside. Coaches: Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow (Red head coach); Jeff Rump, Lincoln Southwest (Red assistant); Bob Hayes, Ponca (Blue head coach); John O'Connor, Bennington (Blue assistant).

 

