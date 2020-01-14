Stauffer's 10-point fourth quarter helps Milford shake off seven-point deficit to top Syracuse

MILFORD — Nevaeh Stauffer sparked a fourth-quarter explosion from the Eagle offense as Class C-1 No. 9 Milford defeated No. 8 Syracuse 39-34 in thrilling fashion.

A three-pointer from Stauffer gave Milford (10-3) the first points of the game, but the Eagles wouldn’t lead again until the one-minute mark of the fourth quarter. While Milford expected Syracuse (9-2) to play man-to-man defense, the Rockets’ 2-3 zone helped them go on an 11-0 run to finish the first quarter.

Milford showed signs of life in the second quarter, going on an 11-4 run to end the half as a few of its shots began to fall.

“I knew eventually they were going to fall, but it took until about the fourth quarter to start hitting them,” Milford head coach Phil Stauffer said.

The third quarter sent Milford back to square one, as the Eagles went six minutes without scoring and trailed 28-21 heading into the final quarter.

It was a physical, defensive game throughout. Milford’s Hannah Kepler learned that the hard way, suffering a cut that needed stitches, knocking her out of the game at a key point.