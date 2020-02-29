State hoops: Pius X's Lauren Taubenheim brings a strong state of mind to athletics

Lauren Taubenheim was just a 6-foot freshman at the time, but the bright lights of the state tournament did not shake her.
She fired a three-pointer and pulled down some critical rebounds.
By the final buzzer, Taubenheim had 12 points and six boards in helping lead the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team to an upset of Lincoln East at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Taubenheim's presence under those lights only got brighter as she got older.
"It's helpful that I've been there before just because the atmosphere is a lot different," Taubenheim said. "I know you can just stay calm and forget about people watching."
The Thunderbolts are back in the Class A state basketball tournament, and for Taubenheim, it will be state event No. 8.
Taubenheim was a three-year varsity player for the Thunderbolts' volleyball program. The team made state in each of those seasons.
She's a four-year varsity letterwinner — and three-year starter — in basketball. The Bolts have made it to Pinnacle Bank Arena in each of her four seasons.
Encouraged by her parents to give the sport a try, Taubenheim also went out for track as a freshman and sophomore. She qualified for state both years in the 800-meter run and in the relays.
That's eight varsity seasons. Eight trips to state.
"It's really special," said Taubenheim, who will play volleyball at Nebraska-Kearney next fall. "It really makes me think about my teammates and coaches that have been there at these state appearances with me."
At Pius X, where multi-sport participation is encouraged, Taubenheim is a "picture person for our program," Thunderbolts basketball coach Ryan Psota said.
So it should be of no surprise to learn that Taubenheim is a clutch player for Pius X. Whether it's hitting multiple three-pointers in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship game, or making a couple of baskets in transition in Thursday's district final against Lincoln Northeast, the 6-foot-2 senior is a player the Bolts can rely on time and time again.
"Lauren's not a rah-rah kid that's going to come out and give motivational speeches or things like that, but she just does her job and comes up with big plays and is very consistent from game to game," Psota said. "It's important for us that I know that we're going to have somebody that's going to be consistent every time we hit the floor."
Taubenheim was a starter on the basketball floor as a freshman almost out of necessity. The Thunderbolts lacked size, so they turned to the tallest player on the roster, who held her own while playing alongside her sister Regan.
She also started as a sophomore and began her junior year in the starting lineup before Alexis Markowski grew into bigger role. Taubenheim became the Bolts' top player off the bench, offering a change of pace with her ability to stretch the floor.
"That demotion is never easy, but she never complained about it," Psota said. "She came to work every day and did what she could do to get on the floor."
Taubenheim has started all 23 games this season. She's averaging 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while chipping in on assists (1.3 per game) and steals (1.1). She's also shooting nearly 50% from beyond the arc. Her athleticism shows when the Bolts — with junior point Jillian Aschoff pushing the pace — get out in transition.
Taubenheim was a key cog in the Thunderbolts' run to the Class A state volleyball championship match in 2018 and the state volleyball semifinals last fall and she earned Super-State second-team honors.
The No. 3 Thunderbolts (23-1) have multiple players with state volleyball experience. Four basketball starters — Alexis and Adison Markowski, Taubenheim and Miriam Miller — helped Pius X on its deep run in volleyball.
For Taubenheim, each trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena, Devaney Sports Center and Omaha Burke Stadium has its own story. She's hoping to write a memorable final chapter with the Thunderbolts, who open state against North Platte on Thursday.
"This one is just extra special because this is going to be my last time competing at state for Pius," Taubenheim said. "These last four years, this is the last one so it's a really big one."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.