State hoops: Pius X's Lauren Taubenheim brings a strong state of mind to athletics

That's eight varsity seasons. Eight trips to state.

"It's really special," said Taubenheim, who will play volleyball at Nebraska-Kearney next fall. "It really makes me think about my teammates and coaches that have been there at these state appearances with me."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At Pius X, where multi-sport participation is encouraged, Taubenheim is a "picture person for our program," Thunderbolts basketball coach Ryan Psota said.

So it should be of no surprise to learn that Taubenheim is a clutch player for Pius X. Whether it's hitting multiple three-pointers in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship game, or making a couple of baskets in transition in Thursday's district final against Lincoln Northeast, the 6-foot-2 senior is a player the Bolts can rely on time and time again.

"Lauren's not a rah-rah kid that's going to come out and give motivational speeches or things like that, but she just does her job and comes up with big plays and is very consistent from game to game," Psota said. "It's important for us that I know that we're going to have somebody that's going to be consistent every time we hit the floor."