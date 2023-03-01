CLASS A

A dangerous mix: If Millard South is going to play as it did for the first 10 minutes of Wednesday’s game against Lincoln Southwest, there’s not a team in Class A that can stay with it.

Yes, the Patriots have two losses, including one to the team they’ll play Friday (Bellevue West). Yes, they got a little sloppy Wednesday with a big lead. But it was near perfection at the beginning against the Silver Hawks, as Millard South jumped to a 20-2 lead. Talented and motivated is a dangerous combination.

That’s what Millard South is right now.

CLASS C-1

Ending the stigma: Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl has heard what she considers a lack of respect for western Nebraska schools in the state's basketball community. She'd like to change that.

"There's definitely some stigma surrounding western Nebraska basketball so we want to prove that wrong," Loomis-Goltl said. "Last year we played in the championship; this year we want to get it done."

Bridgeport is aiming to be the first school from the mountain time zone to win a girls state title in Nebraska since 2008.

Working on the form: There was a time when Adams Central coach Evan Smith wouldn't be all that thrilled with Rachel Goodon going to the free-throw line in a close game. That's changed tenfold.

In the Patriots' win Wednesday, the 6-foot-4 Goodon showed off a polished free-throw form, going 5-for-5 in the fourth period.

"Two years ago, I would not have wanted her on the free-throw line, but she's put so much time and effort into it," Smith said. "We trust her there."

A steadying hand: Kaitlyn Emanuel has been a star on the big stage for years now, and North Bend Central will need her perhaps more than ever if the Tigers are to win their fourth straight championship. She steadied the team late in Wednesday’s win against Yutan after the Chieftains had cut a 17-point deficit to two. And she did it while shouldering an even bigger load than normal as the team played without injured starter Josie Cleveringa.

Emanuel’s value is difficult to put into words, but Yutan coach Clay Carlton tried.

“I mean, what do you do? She's a great athlete. She can shoot it. She can get to the rim. She's unbelievable in transition,” Carlton said. “She's a tough matchup for everyone. Just great athlete, great competitor. I mean, we have kids who compete like that but they aren't 6-1 and that athletic. She is a special, special player.”

Sleeper pick? Don’t count out Malcolm to challenge North Bend Central for a title game spot come Friday morning. That’s the message from Wahoo coach Sean Forbes.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they won the whole thing,” Forbes said after his team's 46-32 loss to Malcolm.

Malcolm won by double digits despite not hitting a three-pointer (0-for-7) and forcing just nine Wahoo turnovers. What does that mean? The Clippers’ half-court defense was at an elite level. It will be a different challenge against North Bend Central, but if Malcolm can get the tempo it wants, that defense will give it a chance.

CLASS D-1

Clutch time: Both No. 1 Ravenna and No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia's offense struggled in the fourth quarter in their opening victories. The Bluejays and Hawkettes combined for just two baskets (both by Hastings St. Cecilia) and 15 free throws Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. All nine of Ravenna's points in the fourth quarter came from the free-throw line in a 51-37 victory against No. 7 S-E-M.