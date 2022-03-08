 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State hoops: Norris girls smother York to reach Class B semifinals again

  • Updated
  • 0
York vs Norris, 3.8

Norris’ Sophie Talero drive past a York defender during the first round Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Like Elkhorn North in the first game of the day, No. 3 Norris used a quick start to race past No. 5 York 43-22 and into the Class B girls state tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Norris led 10-3 after the first quarter and 18-6 after two. York didn't reach double digits until late in the third quarter.

Anistyn Rice came off the bench to score nine points and Sage Burbach add nine, as well, for the Titans, who will get Elkhorn North on Thursday afternoon.

 

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News