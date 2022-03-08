State hoops: Norris girls smother York to reach Class B semifinals again

Like Elkhorn North in the first game of the day, No. 3 Norris used a quick start to race past No. 5 York 43-22 and into the Class B girls state tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Norris led 10-3 after the first quarter and 18-6 after two. York didn't reach double digits until late in the third quarter.

Anistyn Rice came off the bench to score nine points and Sage Burbach add nine, as well, for the Titans, who will get Elkhorn North on Thursday afternoon.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

