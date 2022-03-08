State hoops: Even against a team matching its size, Norris stands tall to set up rematch with Elkhorn North

With five players standing at 5-foot-10 or taller, including a 6-3 senior in Ella Waters, Norris typically is the taller team when it steps onto the court.
But on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, York had the size to match the Titans.
The No. 3 Titans (21-4) put the clamps down defensively, especially in the paint, and smothered No. 5 York 43-22 in the opening round of the Class B girls state tournament.
Junior Anistyn Rice came off the bench to score nine points and junior Sage Burbach added nine points and several rebounds while battling in the post against the Dukes' Masa Scheierman (6-1) and Anna Briggs (6-2).
"It's very different than going against shorter girls, but I think it helps me get better, helps challenge me to make a move and maybe draw a foul if I can," Burbach said.
Norris limited Scheierman and Briggs to six combined points.
"The way she came off and what she did for us today was huge," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said of Burbach, a 6-foot forward.
Norris made it very difficult for the Dukes (21-5) to find any life on offense. The Titans led 10-3 at halftime and 18-6 at half. York didn't reach double digits until late in the third quarter.
"I was really proud of the way they focused in on what we wanted to shut down and they (York) obviously got a really, really good shooting team," Hagerman said. "We were able to limit them to one opportunity, I thought ... and sometimes throughout the year that hasn't been the norm."
Next up for Norris is another shot at Elkhorn North. The Wolves have won four straight against Norris, a streak that includes last year's win in the state final and two games this year.
Elkhorn North beat Norris 54-37 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final, but Norris was much more competitive in the regular-season meeting that followed two weeks later (43-37).
That second meeting helped build some confidence, Hagerman said.
"I think we're ready," Burbach said. "We were right there with them the whole time and I think we know what we need to do defensively to stop them."
Destiny Shepherd had seven points for York, which was 1-for-10 from the field in the second quarter and 2-for-19 for the first half.
Norris senior Sydney Jelinek left Tuesday's game after a scary spill out-of-bounds. Hagerman said it's a knee bruise.
Photos: Norris, Elkhorn North both punch tickets to Class B girls semifinals
Waverly’s Abbie Carter (43) drives the ball against Elkhorn North’s Hannah Nadgwick during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
From left to right, Waverly’s Annie Harms shoots a layup against Elkhorn North’s defenders Sydney Stodden (22) and Reese Booth during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince (left) looks to pass the ball while Waverly’s Abbie Carter (43) applies pressure during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince is shown during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Waverly’s Paige Radenslaben (24) drives the ball against Elkhorn North’s Hannah Nadgwick during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince (right) goes for a layup while Waverly’s Paige Radenslaben defends during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn North’s Grace Thompson (10) looks to pass the ball while surrounded by Waverly defenders Abbie Carter (left) and Paige Radenslaben during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Waverly’s bench reacts after a Vikings score during a Class B girls state basketball game against Elkhorn North on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince (2) (left) shoots a layup during a Class B girls state basketball game against Waverly on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince talks to her team during a Class B girls state basketball game against Waverly on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn North’s Reese Booth (1) passes the ball against Waverly during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince (middle) drives into Waverly’s defenders Maci Steckelberg (left) and Anna Clarke during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Waverly’s Paige Radenslaben (24) swats at Elkhorn North’s Reilly Palmer during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn North’s Grace Thompson (10) (left) shoots a layup while Waverly’s Paige Radenslaben (24) watches during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince sets up to shoot a free throw against Waverly during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Norris’ Anistyn Rice (2) dribbles down the court against York during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Norris’ Gracie Kircher (25) looks to push past York defender Mattie Pohl (24) dduring a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
York’s Destiny Shepherd (11) dribbles the ball down the court against Norris during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Norris’ Sophie Talero drive past a York defender during the first round Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
The Norris student section reacts during a Class B girls state basketball game against York on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Norris and York players compete for the ball during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
York’s Anna Briggs (21) shoots the ball as Norris’ Ella Waters (left) goes for the block during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Norris head coach Mark Hagerman watches game action against York during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Norris’ Delaney White (right) drives the ball against York defender Masa Scheierman during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Norris’ Sydney Jelenik gets the rebound against York during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
York's Kiersten Portwine (10) steps back as she looks for an opening against Norris during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Norris’ Bree Chambers (11) and Adelaine Tidball celebrate a Titan three-pointer during a Class B girls state basketball game against York on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
York’s Anna Briggs (21) comes back to the bench during a Class B girls state basketball game against Norris on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Norris’ Sage Burbach (left) and York’s Anna Briggs jump for the ball during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
York coach Matt Kern watches the action against Norris during a Class B girls state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
