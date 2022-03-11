State hoops: After leading Fremont to its first-ever state title, HOF coach Kelly Flynn doesn't sound like he's done yet

The community of Fremont loves coach Kelly Flynn, and there’s a sign to prove it.

On the highway outside of town, along with all of the other political signs this time of year, is a sign that almost (this is coaching, after all) everybody can agree on: Kelly Flynn for Governor.

And that was before what happened on Friday night, when Flynn led Fremont to its first-ever state championship in girls basketball.

The Tigers rallied to beat Lincoln Southwest 37-32 on the strength of a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

And Flynn likes Fremont, too. So even though the team will lose some great seniors — including one of the best players in state history in Taylor McCabe — Flynn doesn’t sound like this will be his last game with the Tigers and the end of a coaching career that now has 12 state championships.

“We love it,” Flynn said of Fremont. “We’re building a house right there on the lake in Fremont. It’s just a great community. The parents and the kids are great there. It’s really fun. I’m glad I did it.”

Building a house must be a good sign that the coach won’t go out with this latest championship?

“We have three freshmen on the team,” Flynn said. “And then McKenna (Murphy), and Emmalee Sheppard, the first one off the bench, she’s a junior, and Sydney Glause. Obviously, we’re going to miss these seniors because they’re just great basketball players, and they shoot the ball really, really well.”

Flynn teaches PE at Fremont. This was his fourth season coaching at Fremont. He came in at the same time as the seniors did. McCabe started immediately.

“I said to the assistant coaches, ‘We can wait and kind of move her in later on, but it’s a no-brainer.’ We put her in there right away,” Flynn said.

Flynn is best known for what he did in building a Nebraska sports dynasty with the South Sioux City girls basketball program.

Flynn led the Cardinals to 11 Class B championships, one runner-up finish and 16 state appearances in 27 seasons. He was inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame after leading South Sioux City to 10 state titles in an 11-year span. His 2001 Cardinals team finished ranked No. 1 in the country.

South Sioux City added one more state title after Flynn left for a state-record 12 total state titles.

He’s now led two different programs to its first state title — South Sioux City in 1995 and now Fremont.

“Each of them are so special because it’s a different group of kids and you know how much work they’ve put in,” Flynn said. “They just didn’t show up tonight and play that 32-minute game. They put in a lot of time over the summer."

Flynn retired from South Sioux City in 2013 and then spent five more years as the director of economic development for the city.

Then he and his wife wanted to move closer to their children and grandchildren in the Omaha area. He was looking for jobs outside of education, but also thought about getting back into teaching and coaching. Omaha Skutt and Fremont had open jobs.

“I got the interview at Fremont and got the job, and this has been a great fit,” Flynn said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

