Stai and Norris make sure there is no district final heartbreak, use fast start to put away York

YORK — The Norris girls didn’t want to go home this time with district final heartbreak.

Brianna Stai and the Titans made sure of that.

Stai hit her first five three-point attempts, fueling a fast start for No. 5 Norris in a 55-34 win against No. 6 York in the B-7 district final Saturday at York High School.

Stai, a 6-foot junior, scored 14 of the Titans’ 20 first-quarter points. She finished with a game-high 21 as the Dukes were unable to recover from a deep early deficit.

“I’ve been staying after practice and getting some extra shots in, because I know that I haven’t been shooting the best the past few games,” said Stai, who is a threat inside and outside for Norris. “I got in warmups and just got out of my head and went into the first quarter just thinking that everything was going to fall.”

It’s a focus every Titan had this week.

Coach Mark Hagerman said when he arrived at practice Tuesday, a day after Norris lost to No. 4 Beatrice in subdistrict play, he noticed a different tone with his team.