Stai and Norris make sure there is no district final heartbreak, use fast start to put away York

YORK — The Norris girls didn’t want to go home this time with district final heartbreak.
Brianna Stai and the Titans made sure of that.
Stai hit her first five three-point attempts, fueling a fast start for No. 5 Norris in a 55-34 win against No. 6 York in the B-7 district final Saturday at York High School.
Stai, a 6-foot junior, scored 14 of the Titans’ 20 first-quarter points. She finished with a game-high 21 as the Dukes were unable to recover from a deep early deficit.
“I’ve been staying after practice and getting some extra shots in, because I know that I haven’t been shooting the best the past few games,” said Stai, who is a threat inside and outside for Norris. “I got in warmups and just got out of my head and went into the first quarter just thinking that everything was going to fall.”
It’s a focus every Titan had this week.
Coach Mark Hagerman said when he arrived at practice Tuesday, a day after Norris lost to No. 4 Beatrice in subdistrict play, he noticed a different tone with his team.
“These kids come into the gym with a look in their eye like, ‘We got Saturday,’ and that’s what we’re looking for,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of kids.”
For the third straight year, Norris was playing on the road in a district final, one win from state. The Titans pushed eventual state champion Elkhorn to the limit two years ago before falling.
Last year, Seward hit a late three-pointer for a one-point win.
“That was such a heartbreaker,” Stai said. “We just knew we had to get it and start it off strong (Saturday) and get the lead big.”
That they did.
Norris (13-9), which also got 15 points from sophomore Ella Waters, took a 20-7 lead after the first quarter. A three from Kalli Kroeker and a bucket in transition from Taryn Tracy sparked a second-quarter mini-run that pushed the lead to 19.
“These past couple of years, we’ve been so close and every year it’s harder and harder to not get there,” said Tracy, the only senior on Norris’ team. “It’s hard on you. This year we got there and we just wanted to be a fast-paced game.”
York (17-9) didn’t go away.
The Dukes used a 12-2 run in the third quarter, anchored by six points from Maddie Portwine, to cut the lead to 10. They couldn’t get closer.
“When you have that kind of start, you get a little bit unfocused and it gives confidence to the other team,” York coach Matt Kern said.
Kern said he was proud of his team’s response in the third quarter.
Hagerman said a tough schedule prepared the Titans for Saturday’s game. The team hit some inconsistent patches during the regular season, but closed it with a win against C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian.
On Saturday, the Titans put together one of their most complete games, and just in time for Lincoln.
“We had a mentality all week just that we needed to come up here and get it done, we need to play our game like we can, and we did that,” Stai said.
Stai said the team was playing for Tracy, who was battled injuries throughout most of her high school career.
Senior Natalia Dick led York with 11 points.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.