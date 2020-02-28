St. Paul's magical stretch now includes the school's first state basketball berth since 1993

UTICA — It’s been a special couple of seasons for girls athletics at St. Paul.
Last fall, the Wildcat volleyball team put together a school-record 33-0 regular season and remained unbeaten until a state finals loss to Lincoln Lutheran. On Friday, Class C-1 No. 3 St. Paul put the finishing touches on a 23-2 season with a 41-33 victory against No. 9 Syracuse in the C1-5 district final at Centennial High School.
For the eight Wildcats who played on both the volleyball and basketball teams, that’s a total of two regular-season losses and two state tournament appearances in the span of five months.
“I can’t put it into words. It’s awesome,” St. Paul senior Brooke Poppert said. “… In volleyball I knew we could get it done, basketball I wasn’t sure with the new coach and players, but this just shows how hard we worked.”
That new coach was Rick Peters, who previously led the St. Paul boys team for more than two decades. When the Wildcats had trouble filling the coaching spot left behind by Derek Runcie, Peters decided to return to coaching for the first time in nearly 10 years.
That decision paid off, and in his first season back on the job, Peters guided the Wildcats to their third state tournament appearance in school history and first since 1993.
“It’s been a long time, these girls are excited and I’m excited to get them there, we’ll see what they can do in Lincoln,” he said.
But Peters can’t take all the credit — much of it goes to the dynamic sister pairing of Brooke and Olivia Poppert. They combined to score nine of St. Paul’s 11 first-quarter points and ended the game with more than half the team’s scoring.
The Wildcats faced a tough challenge from Syracuse (20-6), which took a 17-13 lead during the second quarter. Grace Damme made life difficult with her aggressive drives to the lane, often making her way to the free-throw line, where she scored eight of her team-high 16 points.
St. Paul closed the first half on a 10-3 run as a pair of three-pointers from Paige Lukasiewicz helped propel the team to a 27-21 halftime lead. A low-scoring third quarter featured a strong defensive showing from Olivia Poppert, who combined with Anna Thede to hold Syracuse 6-footer Lily Vollertsen to just two points.
“She (Olivia) played really well tonight; she took it to the hoop and played really great defense,” Brooke Poppert said.
The Wildcats stretched their lead to eight points during the fourth quarter as Olivia Poppert (15 points) and Brooke Poppert (11 points) put the final touches on their scoring efforts and secured the victory. Now, the Poppert sisters are heading back to Lincoln for the second time this school year and are hoping for a better result than their first state tournament appearance.
“I don’t like losing state championships and I definitely don’t like losing, so I think we’re going to take a lot of energy into it,” Brooke Poppert said.