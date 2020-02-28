St. Paul's magical stretch now includes the school's first state basketball berth since 1993

UTICA — It’s been a special couple of seasons for girls athletics at St. Paul.

Last fall, the Wildcat volleyball team put together a school-record 33-0 regular season and remained unbeaten until a state finals loss to Lincoln Lutheran. On Friday, Class C-1 No. 3 St. Paul put the finishing touches on a 23-2 season with a 41-33 victory against No. 9 Syracuse in the C1-5 district final at Centennial High School.

For the eight Wildcats who played on both the volleyball and basketball teams, that’s a total of two regular-season losses and two state tournament appearances in the span of five months.

“I can’t put it into words. It’s awesome,” St. Paul senior Brooke Poppert said. “… In volleyball I knew we could get it done, basketball I wasn’t sure with the new coach and players, but this just shows how hard we worked.”

That new coach was Rick Peters, who previously led the St. Paul boys team for more than two decades. When the Wildcats had trouble filling the coaching spot left behind by Derek Runcie, Peters decided to return to coaching for the first time in nearly 10 years.

That decision paid off, and in his first season back on the job, Peters guided the Wildcats to their third state tournament appearance in school history and first since 1993.

