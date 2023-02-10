The Class A No. 5 Lincoln East girls basketball team has not lost in almost a month. But despite winning eight games in a row, the one thing the Spartans were missing was a signature win.

On Friday, East finally checked that box.

The Spartans led all 32 minutes to defeat A Street rival No. 7 Lincoln Pius X 47-46 at Pius X.

“It took just a whole lot of grit and battle. That’s what we talked about,” East coach Alex McCleary said. “That was the key tonight: Who was going to dive on the floor? It was just a great high school girls basketball game.”

Pius X’s Keeleigh Knobbe had a floater with a few seconds remaining to win. The shot rimmed out.

The Thunderbolts were down by six entering the fourth quarter, but the Spartan lead felt larger. East was finding answers to just about everything.

But the difference late was Kaylee Denker. She scored seven of the Spartans' team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter to go with three key blocks to preserve the win.

“We got working inside, obviously we have a big advantage with Kaylee,” McCleary said. “We wanted to exploit that and get it done. I always say you can’t coach 6-foot-1, but she is steady.”

Pius X coach Ryan Psota knew that Denker would be a mismatch for his Thunderbolt team on both ends. They could not contain Denker or Lillie Shaw, who also had 11 points, at the end.

“We just don’t have a kid that matches up sizewise with her, but I thought we did a good job defensively on her,” Psota said. “(Denker) is the unicorn of the group that is a lot bigger than we are and she had a good ballgame.”

For as well as East played Friday night, it was still not the cleanest performance. The Spartans knocked down seven three-pointers, but turnovers kept Pius within striking distance.

The clutch defense late, including on the final possession, was enough for East to close the game.

The key plays late stood out for McCleary, because none of the Spartans’ previous eight games were close in the fourth quarter.

“You have to understand how to handle that,” he said. “We talked in the locker room about how it wasn’t perfect; frankly, it was far from it, especially offensively. But the defense just kept battling, doing the little things.”

After the slow start to the season and a mid-January loss, McCleary is proud of how his players have settled into their roles and learned how to play with each other. That has been the difference in the winning streak.

“It’s just maturing, understanding what we are trying to do,” he said. “I go back to even the first game of the year, we were so far away. You just keep working and trusting the process and building as a team. This group is understanding their roles and trusting it. We are seeing a lot of that in our success on the court.”

Pius X has been close to the big win all season, only to come up short. Friday night was another one of those.

Psota thinks his team just needs to keep improving offensively and stay locked in all 32 minutes.

“Our kids just got to keep sticking with it and trusting each other and trust in the offense,” he said. “We just need to keep attacking offensively and balls got to go through the basket. We have had games where we were close, just couldn’t get it.”