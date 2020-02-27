Spartan girls find motivation in last year's disappointing finish, roll Links to advance to state

“We knew we had to make our press work tonight,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “We’d get in trouble if it was a half-court game, so I was really happy to see us hit some shots early so we could get into our press.”

Even after East’s shooting cooled off in the second quarter, the Spartans remained resolute defensively and took a 31-14 lead into halftime. A dominant third quarter began with Olivia Kugler hitting a three-pointer, which Bovaird soon followed with a three of her own. East soon forced 10 more turnovers and opened up a 52-19 lead as eight different Spartans scored in the third quarter.

“They just can’t stop all of us, and I think that’s what makes us so special,” Bovaird said.

With a couple of quick buckets to begin the fourth quarter, Bovaird added to her game-high 19 points but soon exited the game. So did Searcey, who had 16 points and ended the game bruised and with a cut on her knee, a testament to her work on the court.

Kaysia Woods led Lincoln High with 10 points.

The Spartans have eight seniors on their roster, and each of them saw the court Thursday. With last year’s state defeat in the back of their minds, East forced 26 turnovers and advanced to the state tournament for the fifth straight season.

“For eight of us, this is our last time around, so I think we’re extra motivated this time to get it done,” Bovaird said.

