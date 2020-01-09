Sparked by Maly's 36, Class B No. 1 Crete takes flight early against C-1 No. 1 Christian

Lincoln Christian (9-1) got back in the game thanks to a 10-0 run to open the second quarter. The Crusaders went to a 3-2 zone and got to within 30-25. But a Maly bucket kick-started a 6-0 run in the third quarter, and Crete started to find success against the zone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maly, a first-team Super-Stater last year, scored 16 points in the first quarter and was 9-of-10 from the free-throw line in the second half.

“I think it goes back to she’s dialed in, she’s focused,” Larsen said. “And when she is like that, she is really tough to guard, because she can post you up, if you put a smaller player on her, she’s a good enough ball handler she can create some things on the perimeter. She’s a tough matchup.”

Newton added 10 points and Crete, with 6-3 Ellie Allen, was able to keep Christian standout Olivia Hollenbeck from taking over. The 6-4 Fort Hays State recruit had a team-high 14 points.

For Christian, the game started a big week. The Crusaders play another No. 1 team, Class C-2 Hastings St. Cecilia, on Saturday. The Hawkettes won a state title last year.

Crete, meanwhile, looks to build more momentum. The Cardinals host Wahoo on Saturday before back-to-back games against No. 6 York and No. 8 Norris next week.