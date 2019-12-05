Sparked by defense and balanced scoring, No. 2 Thunderbolts are off and running

It was an encouraging start for a team that entered the season having to replace three starters — Kloee Sander, Clare Lewandowski and Jadyn Greisen — who were key cogs in the Thunderbolts’ run to the state semifinals last year. Stepping into the starting lineup Thursday were Taubenheim — a prominent player off the bench last season — junior guard Miriam Miller and freshman guard Adison Markowski, Alexis’ younger sister.

“I was impressed with the depth that we’re starting to build,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “We still got a long way to go to get to where we want to be. Losing three big seniors last year, to come out and have an effort like that was really a good sign.”

The spark was the Thunderbolts’ defense. It held the Crusaders to three first-quarter points. After Harrison’s early three, Marian didn’t score another field goal until the 5:10 mark of the second quarter.

“If you told me at halftime that (CeCe) Hacker wouldn’t have scored, Harrison would have had five and (Parker) Stafford wouldn’t score, I would have said, ‘There ain’t no way,’” Psota said. “We worked hard defensively this week on those three kids and trying to eliminate their dribble-drives and Hacker’s three-point potential. They carried out the plan perfectly.”