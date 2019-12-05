Sparked by defense and balanced scoring, No. 2 Thunderbolts are off and running

Those first-game jitters. Those first-game mistakes and rust.
Lincoln Pius X left those things elsewhere on the first night of the season.
Behind a run of 28 straight first-half points, the Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts girls basketball team rolled to a 74-27 victory against No. 8 Omaha Marian on Thursday evening at Pius X High School.
“We talked about … they look like they’re in midseason form already, or they picked up right where they left off last year,” Marian coach Pete Cunningham said.
Omaha Marian scored the game’s first points — on a three from junior Aryannah Harrison — but the Thunderbolts opened the floodgates on Adison Markowski’s three-pointer. Pius X (1-0) got the ball inside to Alexis Markowski, junior point guard Jillian Aschoff turned steals into layups, Lauren Taubenheim made an off-balance layup while getting fouled, and for good measure, Grace Driewer hit a corner three to cap a fast-paced, efficient and point-filled first quarter.
The Thunderbolts made 10-of-15 shots in the opening eight minutes. Eleven Thunderbolts were in the scoring column, including eight in the first half. Alexis Markowski had a game-high 15 points and Aschoff, a much-improved shooter, had 11.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s huge for our confidence because we were expecting to push them, run them,” said Aschoff, who was leading the charge in the Bolts’ transition game, too. “Throw it in the post, get Alexis working, Lauren working, but I don’t think we were expecting that.”
It was an encouraging start for a team that entered the season having to replace three starters — Kloee Sander, Clare Lewandowski and Jadyn Greisen — who were key cogs in the Thunderbolts’ run to the state semifinals last year. Stepping into the starting lineup Thursday were Taubenheim — a prominent player off the bench last season — junior guard Miriam Miller and freshman guard Adison Markowski, Alexis’ younger sister.
“I was impressed with the depth that we’re starting to build,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “We still got a long way to go to get to where we want to be. Losing three big seniors last year, to come out and have an effort like that was really a good sign.”
The spark was the Thunderbolts’ defense. It held the Crusaders to three first-quarter points. After Harrison’s early three, Marian didn’t score another field goal until the 5:10 mark of the second quarter.
“If you told me at halftime that (CeCe) Hacker wouldn’t have scored, Harrison would have had five and (Parker) Stafford wouldn’t score, I would have said, ‘There ain’t no way,’” Psota said. “We worked hard defensively this week on those three kids and trying to eliminate their dribble-drives and Hacker’s three-point potential. They carried out the plan perfectly.”
Pius X didn’t let up in the third quarter. Alexis Markowski scored six quick points, and when the Marian defense collapsed on the 6-foot-3 South Dakota State recruit, she kicked it out to sophomore Charlee Hagedorn, who drained a three from the top of the key to push the lead to 52-14.
Harrison led Marian (0-1) with 13 points.
Pius X will play Lincoln Southwest at 1 p.m. Saturday at Omaha Marian. The Silver Hawks defeated No. 10 Millard West 44-27.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.