Southwest's Dilsaver commits to play basketball at Fort Hays State

Fort Hays State continues to pick up basketball players from Nebraska.

On Sunday, Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver announced her commitment to the Division II program in Hays, Kansas.

Dilsaver had a breakout junior season with the Silver Hawks, scoring 12.9 points per game and earning second-team all-city honors. She helped lead a Southwest team, breaking in four new starters, to the Class A state tournament.

Dilsaver also is a standout track athlete, winning state gold in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the 2019 state meet. Dilsaver had Division I college interest for track, including Nebraska.

Fort Hays State, which won the MAIA with a 32-2 record in 2018-19, has three Nebraskans on the roster — freshmen Olivia Hollenbeck (Lincoln Christian), Jessie Sallach (South Loup) and Sydney Golladay (Fremont).

Hollenbeck, Golladay and Dilsaver each played in the Cornhusker Shooting Stars program. Dilsaver played with Team Factory last summer.

