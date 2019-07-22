With a final exam in her summer class at Illinois State on Thursday, Hannah Kelle made sure she brought her school work with her back home for the Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) all-star girls basketball game.
The Lincoln Southwest graduate showed Monday night at Lincoln North Star that she packed her "A" game as well.
Kelle went off for 21 points and helped spark a Red 19-0 run to start the game, a flurry that propelled them to a 78-63 win over the Blue.
“I felt pretty good about my game coming in,” said the 6-foot-1 guard/forward who was 7 of 11 from the field, 4 of 6 from beyond the three-point line while also grabbing nine rebounds and blocking four shots.
“We have open gyms, team workouts and skill workouts. I was excited for one last time in front of the home crowd.”
Kelle had six points in the 19-point surge to open the game. She nailed a three-pointer from the left wing with 11 seconds left in the opening period to give the Red a 24-9 advantage after the first 10 minutes.
The Blue got no closer than 12 points over the final three quarters.
“We weren’t expecting that at all,” Kelle said about the game-opening explosion. “We just came out having fun, passing the ball around and getting everyone going.
After she hit her first three-pointer less than a minute into the game, “that just kind of broke the seal,” said Kelle, who had nine points in the final quarter. “That opened up the driving lanes.”
Kelle was one of three Red players in double-figures as Seward graduate and Concordia recruit Kayla Luebbe added 14 points and Omaha Skutt’s Sydney McDermott (Northwest Missouri State volleyball signee) chipped in 13.
West Holt’s Carlie Wetzel, whose three-pointer broke the game-opening drought with 3:43 left in the first quarter, paced the Blue with 16 points. South Sioux City Super-State guard McKenna Sims, another Illinois State recruit, netted 11 points and Lincoln Pius X’s Kloee Sander finished with 10.
The NCA all-star games continue Tuesday with the volleyball match beginning at 6 p.m. at North Star.
Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball games, 7.22
