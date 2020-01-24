Southwest girls turn to a reliable facet to keep Rockets at bay

“We had plenty of opportunities,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. “It just comes back to us, can we execute? Can we finish?

“I thought our defense was fine because when a team scores only three field goals in 16 minutes, your defense is doing something right for you.”

Dilsaver, who scored a game-high 18 points, also took lead on defending McKenna Minter, the Super-State guard and Seton Hall recruit. Minter finished with 16 points.

“When I was younger,I always prided myself on my defense and I think my offense is starting to come in,” said Dilsaver, a junior. “Obviously there are a lot of things that I still need to work on, but it’s getting better so I really enjoy it.”

Southwest (9-6) has won five of six games since the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament and the only loss in that stretch was a 54-50 defeat to No. 2 Lincoln Pius X. Dilsaver said the Pius X loss showed how close the team was to recording some big wins. The Silver Hawks got it last week on Dilsaver’s buzzer-beating three at then-No. 4 Fremont.

“We knew we were close and then getting that Fremont win was really big, showing that we can beat one of those top teams,” Dilsaver said.