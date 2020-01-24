Southwest girls turn to a reliable facet to keep Rockets at bay

The Lincoln Southwest girls take a lot of pride in their defense.
It was a reliable facet Friday night against Lincoln Northeast.
The Rockets went to a box-and-one after halftime to slow down Kate Dilsaver, the Silver Hawks’ top scorer, and held Southwest to three second-half field goals. But Southwest’s defense was just as tough in a 45-31 victory at Southwest High School.
“We always talk about everything starts for us at the defensive end, because we know there’s nights where we struggle to score,” Southwest coach Jeff Rump said. “To make free throws down the stretch like we did I thought was big.”
A small scoring burst just before halftime proved to be big for the Silver Hawks.
Dilsaver hit a corner three and Skylar Pieper added her own corner three on back-to-back possessions to give the Class A No. 7 Silver Hawks just a tad bit of breathing room. The threes came on the back end of an 8-0 run and gave the Silver Hawks a five-point halftime lead.
Northeast tweaked its defense after Dilsaver scored 14 first-half points, but could not get closer than five over the final 16 minutes.
The Silver Hawks held Northeast to 12 second-half points. They also hit 18-of-25 free throws, many of those coming in the fourth quarter as Southwest pushed the lead to double digits.
“We had plenty of opportunities,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. “It just comes back to us, can we execute? Can we finish?
“I thought our defense was fine because when a team scores only three field goals in 16 minutes, your defense is doing something right for you.”
Dilsaver, who scored a game-high 18 points, also took lead on defending McKenna Minter, the Super-State guard and Seton Hall recruit. Minter finished with 16 points.
“When I was younger,I always prided myself on my defense and I think my offense is starting to come in,” said Dilsaver, a junior. “Obviously there are a lot of things that I still need to work on, but it’s getting better so I really enjoy it.”
Southwest (9-6) has won five of six games since the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament and the only loss in that stretch was a 54-50 defeat to No. 2 Lincoln Pius X. Dilsaver said the Pius X loss showed how close the team was to recording some big wins. The Silver Hawks got it last week on Dilsaver’s buzzer-beating three at then-No. 4 Fremont.
“We knew we were close and then getting that Fremont win was really big, showing that we can beat one of those top teams,” Dilsaver said.
Pieper, a junior, added 10 points for the Silver Hawks, including a pair of key threes.
Southwest will travel to Kearney on Saturday, while Northeast (5-8) will play at Lincoln Southeast.
