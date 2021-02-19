Southwest girls showing they can close out tight games, too, during 13-game winning streak

Make a list of Lincoln Southwest's strongest traits, and athleticism, depth and defense are at the top.
Maybe add another: finishing games.
The Class A No. 4 Silver Hawks never relinquished the lead, even after it faded to one point late against No. 9 Lincoln High on Friday night. But Southwest made some critical shots while preventing the Links from making any in the final two minutes of a 43-37 win at Ed Johnson Gym.
Southwest (17-2) held leads of five, six, seven points throughout the game before Lincoln High pulled to within 37-36 on a steal and layup by sophomore Kiana Wiley. Southwest coach Jeff Rump called a timeout.
"It was a super-physical game and I think we went through a stretch where we were kind of playing not to lose instead of playing to win," Rump said. "At the timeout, that’s what we talked about. We said, 'Let’s play to win this game.'"
Katie Carpenter scored on a putback on the Silver Hawks’ next possession and the game’s biggest play soon followed. After hitting a free throw to pull to within 39-37, Lincoln High (12-7) went to its full-court press. Kate Dilsaver, a high school sprint champion who injured her ankle earlier in the game, slipped behind the press, caught a long pass and scored a layup.
A designed home run play, Rump called it.
"I felt like they were amping up that pressure and they were really going to come hard at our kids, and then Kate takes off,” Rump said. "That’s not a good match for most people and she made the one that she really needed to make and fought through some adversity."
Freshman point guard Kennadi Williams led Southwest with 13 points, including three three-pointers, and junior Freddie Wallace add 10 for the Silver Hawks, who have won 13 straight games. Their last defeat came at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X on Jan. 7.
Southwest also is 2-for-2 in games going down to the final possessions since the streak began. It gritted out a win at No. 5 Omaha Central in January, rallying in the final minute to win that one.
"I think we just bond very well on and off the court," said senior Riley Wells, who had a couple of late transition buckets against Lincoln High. "In close games like this, we just all step up together and play as a team and talk and communicate well.”
And the Silver Hawks will gladly take a late-season test entering postseason play as the games will soon rise on the difficulty meter.
Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said she was super-proud of her team’s effort. The Links struggled shooting the ball in the first half — they went 6½ minutes in the second quarter without a point — before finding a different gear in the second half and using defense to force many Southwest turnovers.
Senior Kaysia Woods had 11 points for the Links, who will turn around and play at ratings contender Gretna on Saturday.
"I honestly feel like we’re playing our best basketball of the season," Kelley said. "That’s (Southwest) a really, really good team. They’ve lost two games this year and we were right there. It’s March Madness per se, but that’s the good thing about this point in the season is you get to turn around and play tomorrow and it’s a really big game."
