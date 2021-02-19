Southwest girls showing they can close out tight games, too, during 13-game winning streak

"I felt like they were amping up that pressure and they were really going to come hard at our kids, and then Kate takes off,” Rump said. "That’s not a good match for most people and she made the one that she really needed to make and fought through some adversity."

Freshman point guard Kennadi Williams led Southwest with 13 points, including three three-pointers, and junior Freddie Wallace add 10 for the Silver Hawks, who have won 13 straight games. Their last defeat came at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X on Jan. 7.

Southwest also is 2-for-2 in games going down to the final possessions since the streak began. It gritted out a win at No. 5 Omaha Central in January, rallying in the final minute to win that one.

"I think we just bond very well on and off the court," said senior Riley Wells, who had a couple of late transition buckets against Lincoln High. "In close games like this, we just all step up together and play as a team and talk and communicate well.”

And the Silver Hawks will gladly take a late-season test entering postseason play as the games will soon rise on the difficulty meter.