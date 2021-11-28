Southwest girls hoops has a new leader, but Silver Hawks plan to follow a familiar winning formula

Tim Barada is running a high school girls basketball program for the first time, but some things haven't changed.
Like those defensive slides.
They were a staple of Barada's practices when he was the head boys basketball coach at Wilber-Clatonia for 17 years. In fact, as practice began to pick up for Barada's Lincoln Southwest girls team, he heard from a couple of his former Wilber-Clatonia players.
Are you having the Silver Hawks run D-slides, they'd ask.
"Absolutely," Barada says.
The Lincoln Southwest girls program developed a great foundation under coach Jeff Rump, who led the Silver Hawks to a state title and numerous state tournament appearances. Rump retired after last season, Barada was elevated from assistant coach and now he's meshing the principles he used coaching Wilber-Clatonia years ago with what's already in place at Southwest.
It's making for a smooth transition for the first-year head coach and the Silver Hawks, who are familiar with a coach who was on the Southwest sideline for five seasons under Rump.
"They're comfortable with a lot of the things that we're planning on doing," Barada said. "We simplified things a little bit from an offensive standpoint early on and we're not going to be the best offensive team in December. We're going to keep working on that as we go.
"If you can defend, you give yourself a chance to win, and our kids really like to win."
Defense — from full-court pressure to the half court — has always been a staple of the Southwest girls, and that won't change under Barada, who handled the team's defensive assignments as an assistant coach.
"We're going to try to be the best defensive team that we can be and use pressure to make things hard for our opponents and make them go to something that maybe they're not quite as comfortable with," Barada said.
Southwest returns only two starters in sophomore point guard Kennadi Williams and senior forward Freddie Wallace, and it will be without McKenna Rathbun and Alex Gobel for at least the first month of the season as those two recover from injuries.
But Southwest, which opens the season Thursday against Papillion-La Vista South, has depth. Players like senior guard Taryn Ling and junior forward Brinley Christensen saw a lot of minutes last year. The team also welcomes back junior guard Aniya Seymore who missed her entire sophomore season after being a rotation player as a freshman.
Sure, newcomers will be inserted into the lineup, but there's a comfort level with Barada and assistant coaches Nicole Kubik and Tom Druse.
"One of the reasons I took the job here at Southwest was because we have great assistant coaches, and they had all agreed to stay in place if I got the job," Barada said.
Though a new coach is taking over, Southwest's expectations are not changing. More importantly, Barada wants his players to enjoy high school basketball, and if they do that, wins tend to follow.
"We're not going to focus on say, 'Hey, we're going to try to win 20 games,' or 'We're going to try to win the state tournament,'" Barada said of his approach to high expectations. "We're going to go, we're going to have fun and we're going to play hard, and ultimately what we want to do, we want our kids to learn life lessons through sports."
