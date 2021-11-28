Southwest girls hoops has a new leader, but Silver Hawks plan to follow a familiar winning formula

"If you can defend, you give yourself a chance to win, and our kids really like to win."

Defense — from full-court pressure to the half court — has always been a staple of the Southwest girls, and that won't change under Barada, who handled the team's defensive assignments as an assistant coach.

"We're going to try to be the best defensive team that we can be and use pressure to make things hard for our opponents and make them go to something that maybe they're not quite as comfortable with," Barada said.

Southwest returns only two starters in sophomore point guard Kennadi Williams and senior forward Freddie Wallace, and it will be without McKenna Rathbun and Alex Gobel for at least the first month of the season as those two recover from injuries.

But Southwest, which opens the season Thursday against Papillion-La Vista South, has depth. Players like senior guard Taryn Ling and junior forward Brinley Christensen saw a lot of minutes last year. The team also welcomes back junior guard Aniya Seymore who missed her entire sophomore season after being a rotation player as a freshman.

Sure, newcomers will be inserted into the lineup, but there's a comfort level with Barada and assistant coaches Nicole Kubik and Tom Druse.