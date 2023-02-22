Lincoln Southwest seniors Aniya Seymore and Brinly Christensen have been to the state girls basketball tournament the past three seasons, including a championship game appearance in 2022.

Even with a young team and a bumpy start, the two aimed to get there a fourth time. The Silver Hawks drew one step closer Wednesday.

Southwest used a 17-4 run in the third quarter to pull away and defeat Papillion-La Vista 52-40 in the A-2 district semifinal at Southwest.

“It’s really emotional. Just making it past a district final and into the first round (of the state tournament) is something that we are really pushing for,” Seymore said. “We have been telling the freshmen and sophomores and I think they are in on the plan and want to work just as hard as us to achieve that goal.”

Seymore had a team-high 12 points, and Christensen added 11. But it was more than just the two seniors. Three others, including Kennadi Williams in her third game back from injury, scored seven or more points.

Southwest got it done on the defensive end, too, holding the Monarchs' two leading scorers, Rease Murtaugh and Mia Slizinski, to a combined 1-for-25 shooting.

“What I was really happy with was our two senior kids defended Murtaugh and Slizinski,” Southwest coach Tim Barada said. “We are very balanced. We are spreading it around. And we shot the ball with confidence in the second half that we did not necessarily have in the first half.”

The third-quarter blitz was something the Silver Hawks talked about at halftime. Barada emphasized the need for stops and rebounds and for the offense to play in transition and score.

“Going in, we thought we could get some transitions,” he said. “We talked about a plan at halftime with more energy and effort. And we did that in the second half, which allowed us to build a little bit of a lead.”

Williams returning for the final stretch of the season was a pleasant surprise for the Silver Hawks. She suffered a knee injury last spring while playing soccer.

Having the junior guard back on the court is something Seymore has enjoyed over the past week.

“It’s such a relief,” she said. “I always told her I need another point guard. She brings a lot of experience and I think she is someone that a lot of the underclassmen look up to also. Having another role model on the court helps a lot.”

Southwest will need another strong effort Friday when it travels to No. 4 Bellevue West with the season — and a state tournament berth — on the line.

Barada knows it’s a tough challenge, considering the Thunderbirds' offensive prowess. But he's looking forward to taking his young team into a game with high stakes — nothing to lose as an underdog.

“Before we started, we wanted a chance. And we have that chance,” he said. “That’s all I can ask for, is we have an opportunity to play the game. We don’t have to beat them 10 times, we just need to beat them once.”