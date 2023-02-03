Lincoln Southwest seniors Brinly Christensen and Aniya Seymore have been through a lot of adversity in their careers, and certainly a lot of big moments.

But over the past month as the only upperclassmen in the rotation, the two Silver Hawks have led Southwest to a 6-3 record. And Friday night was an added exclamation point to this energetic run.

Christensen’s game-high 17 points and Seymore’s 12 paced Southwest to a 48-45 win at No. 8 Lincoln Northeast on Friday night.

The scoring will earn attention. But it was the little things on the court Friday that stood out.

“Brinly and Aniya have been through a lot, winning close games and things like that,” Southwest coach Tim Barada said. “Their colors showed today because I thought they were really good leaders for us.”

The offense was not pretty after halftime for Southwest, with 11 of their 19 points coming from the free-throw line. Turnovers against Northeast’s 1-3-1 zone defense let the Rockets climb back into the game.

But Christensen and Seymore combined to score 16 of the Silver Hawks' 19 points after the break.

“We just stayed calm, cool and collected and really relied on those free throws down the stretch,” Christensen said. “I was really proud of us and how we stayed cool in those situations and were able to knock down those free throws.”

Southwest led by as many as 11 before halftime after a trio of three-pointers gave the Silver Hawks the lead.

Barada could sense the intensity drop as Northeast took the lead in the fourth quarter. But Southwest was able to stay in it late and forced a stop at the buzzer to get the road win.

“We finally got people to understand that we needed to be the aggressor instead of playing on our heels,” he said. “Once we did that, I thought we had a better mindset to attack.”

Things looked bleak for Southwest after the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament to end December. Christensen said it was rough.

But the culture from the two seniors and previous teams has set up the Silver Hawks for the second-half run with a roster that has just three players with a driver’s license.

“It all starts with the culture, and our culture has been really strong at Southwest,” Christensen said. “Our goal this year is to just continue doing that. Hopefully, the younger girls see our work ethic, see our hustle, and all that stuff to being a good teammate.”

Barada said a month ago all he could ask for his team was for Southwest to play their best basketball at the end of the year. And they are.

He wants to see them keep building off their now three wins in a row and continue their momentum.

“One can only hope to be playing at its best late in the year, and that is where we are,” he said. “You have to be able to answer it. I think our kids are hungry to play more games right now with the way things are going. Hopefully, we can continue to use that to our advantage.”

Photos: Lincoln Southwest girls vs. Lincoln Northeast