Sophomore's three ignites Fremont's winning rally against LSW on a night McCabe surpasses 2,000 career points

FREMONT — In the hallway afterward, Fremont coach Kelly Flynn told his star senior Taylor McCabe that they’d get her the game ball — a keepsake item for McCabe after she surpassed 2,000 career points earlier in the night.

McCabe preferred the team keep the ball for the next home game. The ball was going in, the Super-State guard said.

On a night in which Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southwest played top-notch defense and force several turnovers against one of the state’s top shooting teams, the No. 3 Fremont girls got the ball rolling over the final six minutes to rally for a 49-45 basketball victory at Fremont High School.

Southwest had the Tigers, winners of 15 straight now, on their heels and in a four-point hole. And then McKenna Murphy sparked the only big scoring spurt of the game.

The Fremont sophomore hit a corner three, and McCabe followed with a deep three in transition. In a matter of minutes, Fremont went from trailing 35-31 to leading 43-35. It was a 12-0 run.

“She has hit some big shots this year, and that was definitely one of the most memorable ones,” McCabe said of Murphy’s game-changing three. “Really just gave us the energy that we needed.”