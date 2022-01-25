Sophomore's three ignites Fremont's winning rally against LSW on a night McCabe surpasses 2,000 career points

FREMONT — In the hallway afterward, Fremont coach Kelly Flynn told his star senior Taylor McCabe that they’d get her the game ball — a keepsake item for McCabe after she surpassed 2,000 career points earlier in the night.
McCabe preferred the team keep the ball for the next home game. The ball was going in, the Super-State guard said.
On a night in which Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southwest played top-notch defense and force several turnovers against one of the state’s top shooting teams, the No. 3 Fremont girls got the ball rolling over the final six minutes to rally for a 49-45 basketball victory at Fremont High School.
Southwest had the Tigers, winners of 15 straight now, on their heels and in a four-point hole. And then McKenna Murphy sparked the only big scoring spurt of the game.
The Fremont sophomore hit a corner three, and McCabe followed with a deep three in transition. In a matter of minutes, Fremont went from trailing 35-31 to leading 43-35. It was a 12-0 run.
“She has hit some big shots this year, and that was definitely one of the most memorable ones,” McCabe said of Murphy’s game-changing three. “Really just gave us the energy that we needed.”
Said Flynn, “You could see a little bit of confidence because then Taylor came down and hit the next big one. You do see big players step up in big games like this, and we had a few that did, that’s sure.
“I liked the way we battled.”
Though Southwest found itself down eight late, the Silver Hawks battled back and got to within 44-43 on Aniya Seymore’s three-pointer with 1 minutes, 15 seconds remaining. But McCabe answered with a bucket inside and Bella Keaton hit some free throws down the stretch.
It was a much different-looking game than when these two teams met in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals over Christmas break. Fremont (15-1) jumped to 20-5 first-quarter lead in that game and won 69-42.
Southwest (10-3) was much quicker on switches this time and really clamped down around the three-point line, forcing Fremont to work harder for shots.
“I loved our kids’ buy-in with what we were trying to do from a defensive standpoint against a team that is extremely good at shooting the basketball from the arc,” Southwest coach Tim Barada said. “They have some really good players, and Murphy and McCabe hitting those shots in their 12-0 run really gave them the boost that they needed. Up until that point, I thought we had them on their heels.”
McCabe entered the game needing four points to reach 2,000 for her career, and she reached the milestone on — what else? — a three-pointer. She’s the 14th girl in state history to reach the milestone, and only the second in Class A, joining Jessica Shepard, who starred at Lincoln Southeast and later Fremont.
“It really hadn’t even cross my mind that I was getting close, but it’s cool to be amongst some of those names and another part of history,” said McCabe, who finished with a game-high 21 points.
Flynn has had a front-row seat to McCabe’s efforts for nearly four full seasons now.
“It’s been so much fun to coach this whole group and to have a player like Taylor, and I’ve said it a lot of times, so much of it is her scoring,” he said. “People see that and those three-point records that she set and 2,000 points, but the defense that she plays is incredible and the intensity that she plays with.”
Seymore scored 11 points Tuesday to lead Southwest, which plays Lincoln North Star on Friday before hosting No. 2 Omaha Central on Saturday afternoon.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.