Smaller in size, Lincoln High girls look to make Class A climb behind new style of play

The Lincoln High girls presented a tall task for their opponents last year by starting two 6-foot-3 seniors.
Nyayien Kong and Nyayongah Gony, who is one of the top players off the bench for Division I Miami now, gave the Links a luxury that very teams, if any, had.
This year's team is much smaller, yet excitement and expectations are at new heights.
"It's a very different-looking Lincoln High team than what people have seen the past few years," Links basketball coach Dominique Kelley said.
Instead of relying on its size, Lincoln High is playing with faster tempo, using defense to kick-start transition points, "and I think our kids have done a terrific job of buying into that, and they're working really hard," Kelley added.
The early results have been positive, especially on offense.
The Links, ranked No. 6 in Class A, opened with a 71-26 win against Lincoln Northeast on Thursday and followed with a 67-45 win at Millard West on Saturday.
A big test awaits Tuesday night against Lincoln North Star, another guard-heavy team that likes to play fast.
Kelley, in her third season at the helm, said she was very excited to get this group on the court. Senior Kaysia Woods, who has Division I offers, is one of the best shooters in the state. Sophomores Briauna Robinson and Kiana Wiley played as freshmen, and the team welcomed freshman Yelaniya Bradley and out-of-state transfer J'unti Franklin.
Bradley is a true point guard, which has allowed for Robinson, who ran point last year, and Wiley to play in their more natural spots. The style of play Kelley wants to run is better suited for this year's team, the coach says.
Case in point: Wiley dropped a career-high 19 points against Northeast and 18 at Millard West.
"We're able to play a system that is more tailored for who they are and they're shining as a result because of that," Kelley said.
Lincoln High remains very young — four sophomores and a freshman in the rotation — but Woods' experience gives the team a veteran presence. The 6-foot guard is a four-year starter.
The Links have fallen in the district-final round the past two seasons, and Kelley sees a squad equipped to take the next step. Practices are more competitive, and the players see a chance to elevate the Links program in a Class A landscape that is undergoing a lot of changes outside of Lincoln Pius X, Fremont and Lincoln Southwest — currently Nos. 1, 2 and 3.
"We literally try, especially with our team as young as it is, to focus on the day to day," Kelley said. "But there's definitely a sense, more this year than any other year that I've been here, even with Nyayongah being the prospect that she was, we absolutely feel like we have a legit chance to make it to state and be very competitive this year."
No. 1 vs. No. 2 Tuesday
It didn't take long to get two of the state's best teams on the same court.
Class A No. 2 Fremont (6-0) will visit No. 1 and defending state champion Lincoln Pius X (2-0) at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The game will showcase the top two players in Class A in Fremont sharpshooter Taylor McCabe and Pius X post player Alexis Markowski.
Markowski, a Nebraska signee, dropped 34 points against Lincoln North Star on Friday night. McCabe, an Iowa recruit, is averaging 23 points per contest and has already hit 23 three-pointers.
It's possible for Pius X and Fremont to see each other twice this month. Both are on opposite sides of the bracket for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, which begins next Monday.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
