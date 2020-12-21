Smaller in size, Lincoln High girls look to make Class A climb behind new style of play

Bradley is a true point guard, which has allowed for Robinson, who ran point last year, and Wiley to play in their more natural spots. The style of play Kelley wants to run is better suited for this year's team, the coach says.

Case in point: Wiley dropped a career-high 19 points against Northeast and 18 at Millard West.

"We're able to play a system that is more tailored for who they are and they're shining as a result because of that," Kelley said.

Lincoln High remains very young — four sophomores and a freshman in the rotation — but Woods' experience gives the team a veteran presence. The 6-foot guard is a four-year starter.

The Links have fallen in the district-final round the past two seasons, and Kelley sees a squad equipped to take the next step. Practices are more competitive, and the players see a chance to elevate the Links program in a Class A landscape that is undergoing a lot of changes outside of Lincoln Pius X, Fremont and Lincoln Southwest — currently Nos. 1, 2 and 3.