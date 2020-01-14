Shooting and defense have Beatrice girls riding a big wave this season

WAVERLY — Beatrice’s season ended on this very same court a year ago.
And, yes, that came up during pregame for Tuesday’s girls basketball game at Waverly High School.
“Coming into the game we were all pretty pumped up and excited and we wanted it pretty bad, too,” Beatrice senior Carley Leners said following the Class B No. 6 Lady Orange’s 61-25 victory against the Vikings.
Beatrice put together a complete performance, hitting 10 three-pointers, committing only four turnovers and playing strong defense. This time Beatrice left the Waverly court in good spirits.
“They remembered how we felt in that locker room over there last year,” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said. “It was fun to see them be fired up and start the game on such a good note.”
Beatrice has created a lot of good notes this season. The Lady Orange are 9-2 and among a list of contenders looking to challenge No. 1 Crete in Class B.
Beatrice finished 9-12 last year, its final loss coming against Waverly in the district finals. The Lady Orange were one of two teams — the other being Crete — set to return all five starters, so expectations were heightened.
The Lady Orange rely heavily on their athleticism — several players have found a lot of success in other sports — and the team has several shooters on the court at one time. That was evident Tuesday night.
Beatrice hit five threes in the second quarter, and three more in the fourth quarter.
But defense has played the biggest role in this season’s surge.
“The girls really bought into our scouts, they really do a good job of knowing tendencies of players,” Weeks said. “That’s the big thing helping us win a lot of games.
“Second of all, we’re starting to move the ball better. If we continue to do those things, we can have some success later in the season.”
Beatrice also has gotten more comfortable in Weeks’ second year with the program. The team spent a lot of time last year learning new concepts and expectations. Now the players, at many times, know what call Weeks is going to make before he even makes it.
On Tuesday, Leners and junior Mak Hatcliff led Beatrice with 14 points apiece. Senior Olivia Aden scored 12 points and senior Addie Barnard added 11.
“We have a lot of girls that can shoot it, a lot of girls that can drive,” Leners said. “Our team has a lot of potential and we have a deep bench, too, and our scout team does really good in practice at pushing us and they’ve helped a ton, too.”
Beatrice lost to Fairbury last week, but has responded with routs of Seward and Waverly. Some big games await, including late in the season. Beatrice closes against No. 8 Norris, No. 3 Omaha Gross and No. 5 and defending state champion Northwest.
Weeks believes his team can finish strong if it stays in the moment, a prominent theme this year.
“We’ve got to stay in the moment every possession in practice, every time we’re in the film room and every time we’re on the court,” he said.
Julia Martin and Ellie Bream each scored eight points for Waverly.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.