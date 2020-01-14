Shooting and defense have Beatrice girls riding a big wave this season

Beatrice hit five threes in the second quarter, and three more in the fourth quarter.

But defense has played the biggest role in this season’s surge.

“The girls really bought into our scouts, they really do a good job of knowing tendencies of players,” Weeks said. “That’s the big thing helping us win a lot of games.

“Second of all, we’re starting to move the ball better. If we continue to do those things, we can have some success later in the season.”

Beatrice also has gotten more comfortable in Weeks’ second year with the program. The team spent a lot of time last year learning new concepts and expectations. Now the players, at many times, know what call Weeks is going to make before he even makes it.

On Tuesday, Leners and junior Mak Hatcliff led Beatrice with 14 points apiece. Senior Olivia Aden scored 12 points and senior Addie Barnard added 11.

“We have a lot of girls that can shoot it, a lot of girls that can drive,” Leners said. “Our team has a lot of potential and we have a deep bench, too, and our scout team does really good in practice at pushing us and they’ve helped a ton, too.”