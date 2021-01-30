'She's incredible': Norris' Ramsey slows Elkhorn North's Prince as Titan girls claim first EMC title since 2017

FIRTH — With under a minute left to play, Norris senior Molly Ramsey headed to the bench with tears in her eyes.
It was only after forcing a turnover and suffering a hard foul that Ramsey left the court, and that final minute was just about all the rest she got Saturday at Norris High School.
Ramsey’s elite one-on-one defense slowed down Elkhorn North freshman Britt Prince for most of Saturday’s Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final as Class B No. 2 Norris defeated No. 1 Elkhorn North 60-52 to claim its first EMC crown since 2017.
“She’s (Ramsey) incredible and that’s why she gets that assignment,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “She did a great job and the rest of the kids held true to their assignments, too.”
With Ramsey shadowing Prince up and down the court, the rest of Norris’ (14-1) players packed into a zone defense with the knowledge that other Elkhorn North (14-1) players might get shooting opportunities. Junior Reilly Palmer made the most of her chances as she scored all of the Wolves’ first-quarter points and finished the game with 20.
While a pair of three-pointers from Ramsey and senior Kalli Kroeker helped Norris dominate the first quarter, Elkhorn North came back in the second quarter to tie the game 24-24 at halftime.
A key moment came when senior Norris' Brianna Stai hit a layup and three-pointer in quick succession, helping start an 8-0 run to close the third quarter. Stai led Norris with 15 points, junior Delaney White added 14 and senior Maddy Collier finished with 12 as Norris shot 20-for-54 (37%) from the field.
“That’s the beauty of the group we have; I truly believe on any given night I don’t know who’s going to lead us in any of the categories,” Hagerman said.
Elkhorn North turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter as seven late turnovers from Norris gave ample shooting opportunities to Prince. She scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, eventually cutting the lead to 51-47.
However, two late free throws from junior Ella Waters and Ramsey’s final defensive hurrah were enough for Norris to end Elkhorn North’s unbeaten season and win a conference title.
“They had us rattled at times, but the kids hung in there and found a way to finish, so I’m proud of them,” Hagerman said.