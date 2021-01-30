'She's incredible': Norris' Ramsey slows Elkhorn North's Prince as Titan girls claim first EMC title since 2017

FIRTH — With under a minute left to play, Norris senior Molly Ramsey headed to the bench with tears in her eyes.

It was only after forcing a turnover and suffering a hard foul that Ramsey left the court, and that final minute was just about all the rest she got Saturday at Norris High School.

Ramsey’s elite one-on-one defense slowed down Elkhorn North freshman Britt Prince for most of Saturday’s Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final as Class B No. 2 Norris defeated No. 1 Elkhorn North 60-52 to claim its first EMC crown since 2017.

“She’s (Ramsey) incredible and that’s why she gets that assignment,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “She did a great job and the rest of the kids held true to their assignments, too.”

With Ramsey shadowing Prince up and down the court, the rest of Norris’ (14-1) players packed into a zone defense with the knowledge that other Elkhorn North (14-1) players might get shooting opportunities. Junior Reilly Palmer made the most of her chances as she scored all of the Wolves’ first-quarter points and finished the game with 20.

While a pair of three-pointers from Ramsey and senior Kalli Kroeker helped Norris dominate the first quarter, Elkhorn North came back in the second quarter to tie the game 24-24 at halftime.