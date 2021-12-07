'She's a big-stage player': Freshman Harms' late threes key another Waverly road win, this time over No. 2 Blair

BLAIR — Annie Harms is just a freshman, logging minutes in only the third varsity game of her prep career.

On Tuesday, she had the courage and poise of an upperclassman.

The guard hit back-to-back three-pointers and scored seven of her team’s eight overtime points to help lift the Waverly girls basketball team to a 56-53 victory against Class B No. 2 Blair.

Another Waverly freshman, Parker Christiansen, landed hard on her back on a rebound attempt moments earlier. Harms said she was nervous for her best friend, but knew she had a job to do.

She hit a three from the top of the key to give the Vikings (3-0) their first lead of the game at 51-50 with 1 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in OT. After Blair retook the lead, Harms answered with another three from the wing.

No hesitation. And nothing but net.

“My teammates trusted me so I just had to trust in them that they had my back if I missed, and luckily the shots I needed to go in went in for me,” said Harms, who has a great shooting teacher in her father and Filley great Anthony Harms.