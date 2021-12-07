 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'She's a big-stage player': Freshman Harms' late threes key another Waverly road win, this time over No. 2 Blair
0 Comments
GIRLS HOOPS

'She's a big-stage player': Freshman Harms' late threes key another Waverly road win, this time over No. 2 Blair

  • Updated
  • 0

BLAIR — Annie Harms is just a freshman, logging minutes in only the third varsity game of her prep career.

On Tuesday, she had the courage and poise of an upperclassman.

The guard hit back-to-back three-pointers and scored seven of her team’s eight overtime points to help lift the Waverly girls basketball team to a 56-53 victory against Class B No. 2 Blair.

Another Waverly freshman, Parker Christiansen, landed hard on her back on a rebound attempt moments earlier. Harms said she was nervous for her best friend, but knew she had a job to do.

She hit a three from the top of the key to give the Vikings (3-0) their first lead of the game at 51-50 with 1 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in OT. After Blair retook the lead, Harms answered with another three from the wing.

No hesitation. And nothing but net.

“My teammates trusted me so I just had to trust in them that they had my back if I missed, and luckily the shots I needed to go in went in for me,” said Harms, who has a great shooting teacher in her father and Filley great Anthony Harms.

It was a big moment for a freshman, but Waverly coach John Cockerill knows what Harms is capable of.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” he said.

Even for a freshman?

“Even for a freshman. She’s a big-stage player. She’s been playing basketball her whole life. Those shots were big shots but she knows how to make shots.”

Harms' teammates showed a lot a poise, too. Each time Blair appeared to have a run in it, the Vikings answered with big shots to stem the tide.

Waverly beat No. 8 Northwest on Friday and Elkhorn on Saturday, and followed with Tuesday’s hard-fought win over an Eastern Midlands Conference foe that has a lot of good shooters, including Mya Larson, who had 17 points.

Blair (2-1), which returned a deep roster, jumped to an 11-point lead in the third quarter, but Waverly responded with a 7-0 run. The Vikings kept within striking distance in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 46-46 on Abbie Carter’s post bucket with 1:25 remaining in regulation.

Carter scored 18 points and junior Paige Radenslaben added 15 for the Vikings, who made shots from the outside, but were just as effective inside with Carter.

“I think we have a lot of girls that can play,” Cockerill said. “It wasn’t just one person, it was a little bit of everybody. Each night it’s been somebody different.

“Super-proud of the way they played.”

Waverly, which is in the midst of playing its first four games on the road, doesn’t have a lot of time to catch its breath. The Vikings play at No. 3 York on Thursday. It will be another test for a team ready to make an impact in Class B this year.

“Some of these girls have been playing a long time and they put in a lot of time, and I think you’re starting to see the beginning of it,” Cockerill said. “We’re not polished like anybody.”

High school girls basketball logo 2

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News