'She's a big-stage player': Freshman Harms' late threes key another Waverly road win, this time over No. 2 Blair

BLAIR — Annie Harms is just a freshman, logging minutes in only the third varsity game of her prep career.
On Tuesday, she had the courage and poise of an upperclassman.
The guard hit back-to-back three-pointers and scored seven of her team’s eight overtime points to help lift the Waverly girls basketball team to a 56-53 victory against Class B No. 2 Blair.
Another Waverly freshman, Parker Christiansen, landed hard on her back on a rebound attempt moments earlier. Harms said she was nervous for her best friend, but knew she had a job to do.
She hit a three from the top of the key to give the Vikings (3-0) their first lead of the game at 51-50 with 1 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in OT. After Blair retook the lead, Harms answered with another three from the wing.
No hesitation. And nothing but net.
“My teammates trusted me so I just had to trust in them that they had my back if I missed, and luckily the shots I needed to go in went in for me,” said Harms, who has a great shooting teacher in her father and Filley great Anthony Harms.
It was a big moment for a freshman, but Waverly coach John Cockerill knows what Harms is capable of.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” he said.
Even for a freshman?
“Even for a freshman. She’s a big-stage player. She’s been playing basketball her whole life. Those shots were big shots but she knows how to make shots.”
Harms' teammates showed a lot a poise, too. Each time Blair appeared to have a run in it, the Vikings answered with big shots to stem the tide.
Waverly beat No. 8 Northwest on Friday and Elkhorn on Saturday, and followed with Tuesday’s hard-fought win over an Eastern Midlands Conference foe that has a lot of good shooters, including Mya Larson, who had 17 points.
Blair (2-1), which returned a deep roster, jumped to an 11-point lead in the third quarter, but Waverly responded with a 7-0 run. The Vikings kept within striking distance in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 46-46 on Abbie Carter’s post bucket with 1:25 remaining in regulation.
Carter scored 18 points and junior Paige Radenslaben added 15 for the Vikings, who made shots from the outside, but were just as effective inside with Carter.
“I think we have a lot of girls that can play,” Cockerill said. “It wasn’t just one person, it was a little bit of everybody. Each night it’s been somebody different.
“Super-proud of the way they played.”
Waverly, which is in the midst of playing its first four games on the road, doesn’t have a lot of time to catch its breath. The Vikings play at No. 3 York on Thursday. It will be another test for a team ready to make an impact in Class B this year.
“Some of these girls have been playing a long time and they put in a lot of time, and I think you’re starting to see the beginning of it,” Cockerill said. “We’re not polished like anybody.”
Girls hoops preview: Building the perfect starting lineup, here are six players to watch
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙧 | 𝘛𝘢𝘺𝘭𝘰𝘳 𝘔𝘤𝘊𝘢𝘣𝘦, 𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙧 | 𝘉𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘵 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘌𝘭𝘬𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘯 𝘕𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙞𝙜 | 𝘋𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘩 𝘞𝘢𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘰𝘯, 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘯 𝘕𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘵
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙧 | 𝘐𝘯𝘪𝘢 𝘑𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴, 𝘖𝘮𝘢𝘩𝘢 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘭
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙡𝙮 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 | 𝘙𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘖𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘢 𝘓𝘰𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘴-𝘎𝘰𝘭𝘵𝘭
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.