'She’s immersed in it': Yates talks, walks hoops and she's scorching the nets for McCool Junction

Talk to McKenna Yates, and it won’t take long to discover her love of basketball.

She’s a hoops junkie. A student of the game, says her coach.

Take the ball away from her — if you can — and the McCool Junction standout will find other ways to wrap her mind around the sport.

“Normally I have an NBA game on,” Yates says. “If I can’t sleep at night, I go back and watch our games on Hudl.”

The time she has put into basketball is working out well for Yates and the Mustangs.

At 20 points per contest, Yates is one of the top scorers in the state, and she’s only a sophomore. She broke onto the high school scene in a big way last year, averaging 17 points per game while knocking down 51 three-pointers as a freshman.

It also didn’t take long for opponents to find the 5-foot-7 point guard on the scouting report.