'She made a big basket': Buzzer-beater shot gives Bellevue West upset win against No. 7 Pius X

Danielle Coyer came off the bench for the last play of the game, and a few seconds later made a buzzer-beating shot that put her name in the Bellevue West girls basketball record book.

Coyer’s shot completed a big comeback as Bellevue West upset No. 7 Lincoln Pius X 38-36 in a Class A district championship game on Tuesday at Pius X.

Pius X led by nine points with five minutes to go. And even after Bellevue West cut into the lead, Pius X was still up six points with three minutes left.

On the winning basket, Bellevue West inbounded the ball near its basket with 1.5 seconds remaining and the game tied at 36-36. Coyer took the pass, and without dribbling scored on a quick hook shot from about 4 feet away.

Coyer isn’t a starter, but she made one of the biggest shots of the year.

“I just kind of put it up, and hoped it went in,” the 6-foot-2 sophomore said. “They just told me I had to use my size and be big and do whatever I could to help the team.”

Coyer finished with six points.

“She’s our biggest, strongest kid, so we figured if we could get it in to her she’d have a chance to get one on the rim,” Bellevue West coach Dane Bacon said. “We were able to throw it into her and she made a big basket.”

“It was a good, strong play by that kid,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said.

Almost all of the excitement in the game came in the final minutes. The game was tied at 19 at halftime.

Pius X led by nine points early in the fourth quarter. But then Bellevue West started forcing numerous turnovers with some full-court defense.

Bellevue West completed the comeback to tie the game with 1:50 to go on a drive to the hoop by Ahnica Russell-Brown.

“It all started with us making two turnovers and they got run outs for either a foul or a layup,” Psota said. “It went from nine to seven to five. That got us on our heels and they got into attack mode and we got a little passive. That flipped the switch.”

Bellevue West also beat Pius X in a close game in December.

Bellevue West will be playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2016. Bacon started as head coach four years ago when the seniors were freshmen.

“We went 8-15 my first year, 10-13 when they were sophomores, 13-9 last year and now we’re 18-6,” Bacon said.

“They've been working for this moment for four years, and I’m just happy that they got it done.”

Russell-Brown led Bellevue West with 14 points. Taryn Wharton had 10.

Adison Markowski led Pius X with nine points. Sara Iburg and Makenna Lesiak each scored seven.

Pius X (19-6) is still expected to make state via the one Class A wild card. That’s still a significant accomplishment for a team that graduated some great seniors, including Alexis Markowski, the Big Ten freshman of the year now playing for Nebraska.

“The regular season put us in a position to get the wild card,” Psota said. “We got better throughout the year. This is a young group, so to be able to get them to the state tournament is a good goal. We’ll go down there and see what we can do.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

