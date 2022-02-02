'She is your coach's kid that just understands everything:' LSW's Kennadi Williams takes a deep dive into hoops

Tim Barada has been around basketball for a long time, so he can talk the game with just about anyone.

Even sixth graders.

One Scott Middle School sixth grader, in particular, was able to chat hoops on Barada's level.

"It wasn't your typical sixth grade kid conversation," said Barada, who teaches at Scott. "You think you're talking to an assistant coach or another adult that watched the game."

Ball screens, help defense, scouting reports … if it's basketball, Kennadi Williams loved talking about it. Now a sophomore in high school, Williams is the starting point guard for Barada, who is in his first season as head girls basketball coach at Lincoln Southwest.

Williams, of course, is the daughter of Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams. Basketball has been a big part of Kennadi's life, so her court IQ is high.

When Mom watched film at home — before Nebraska, Amy Williams was the head coach at South Dakota — there's a good bet that her oldest of two daughters was in the room.

There was that time in second grade when Williams was watching film with Mom, who had a "Did a second grader just say that?" look on her face.

"I said something like, 'She should have just slipped that screen," Williams recalls. "It's just basketball all the time."

Basketball all the time explains why Williams was ready to play varsity immediately upon reaching high school. She was inserted into the starting lineup as a freshman — her first game was against Alexis Markowski, Julian Aschoff and No. 1 Lincoln Pius X — and she helped lead the Silver Hawks to a state tournament appearance.

Now a sophomore, Williams is more comfortable as a point guard and as a team leader. She's averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 steals and 2.8 assists per contest for Southwest, which is ranked No. 3 in Class A.

"Being a starter in Class A, I just kind of liked a challenge, so I really had fun with it," Williams said of playing as a freshman.

"I don't have as much pressure as I felt last year just because I played with a bunch of seniors (last year) and I didn't want to let any of them down. This year we have more trust and confidence in each other."

It's not just court smarts that have Williams finding success in her early high school years. She has a nice shot release, handles the ball well and can find the open teammate. But her favorite part may be defense, especially her on-ball work.

"I love guarding the other team's point guard," said Williams, who had a nine-steal game against Columbus. "I love just making it hard, picking the cross-overs, I just love that."

Williams isn't known for her size. She stands at 5-foot-3, though Barada will tell you she's very strong and can play at a physical level. Because she has always been one of the smallest players on the court, Williams has found other ways to make up for it. She has a great feel for the scouting reports, Barada said, and she watches a lot of Hudl film.

On the court, it's about outworking and out-toughing the opposition.

"My parents like to tell me, 'You need to be a pesky guard against other teams, against other point guards,'" Williams said. "Just make it hard for them and it will make it easier for you."

The toughness is shining now as Williams is currently playing with a broken right index finger. She was asked if she wanted to take some time off, but Williams wanted to keep playing, so she is with a bandage on her hand.

Williams has been told that there are similarities between her game and her mother's. Amy Williams played at Nebraska from 1994-98 and was known for her grittiness and work ethic.

"(Kennadi) does a ton of things that don't even show up in the stats, and that's what sounded like (her) mom did," Barada said. "Was a worker and relied on outworking people."

Says Williams, "I would say we both take a lot of pride in our defense. That's where people say we're pretty similar. She knows how I feel sometimes, because she wasn't very big, playing against everyone that was taller than her, so we both have a connection there."

Though basketball is a big deal in the Williams household — Lloyd Williams played at UT San Antonio and coached Kennadi growing up — it's not the only thing for Williams, who is one of the state's top multi-sport athletes. She was the starting shortstop for the Silver Hawks' softball team, which won a state title last fall, and she started as a freshman for the soccer team.

Williams said she loves all three sports and hasn't decided yet on which one she'll pursue for college.

The focus now is basketball and Williams looks to continue her growth as a leader and player.

And if you want to put your basketball vocabulary to the test, look for Williams. She'll be happy to talk slip screens with you.

"She is your coach's kid that just understands everything," Barada said. "She understands the game, she understands the team stuff. That's the fun part about having her."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

