Sharpened by playing in the ultra-competitive EMC, Waverly girls look to make most of next chance

Coaches take great pride when their conference is well-represented in postseason play.
Count Waverly's John Cockerill among them.
The Eastern Midlands Conference was the deepest league in Class B girls basketball this year, and now all six teams are playing for district championships Saturday.
All six — Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Norris and Waverly — also are ranked or were at various points in the season.
"Kudos to the whole conference and kudos to getting us ready to go for a game like this," Cockerill said, referring to the Vikings' B-3 district final game against No. 3 Crete.
For the second straight year, Waverly worked its way through a subdistrict as a lower seed, this year as the No. 3 seed. And for the second straight year, Waverly will play the Cardinals on their home floor with a trip to state on the line.
"We're extremely proud of the girls," Cockerill said of his team, which beat Ashland-Greenwood 48-39 to improve to 9-13 and clinch a district spot. "About a month ago we talked about our goal is getting through here and getting to a Saturday (district) game. As a team, they went through and they worked hard and they met that goal."
The Vikings used defense and timely shots to beat Platteview and Ashland-Greenwood earlier in the week. Motivated by their #WeBeforeMe motto, the girls are seeking the same combination Saturday.
No. 3 Crete (20-3) won the regular-season meeting 34-22 on Dec. 22, which was about a week after Waverly was allowed to play games following Lancaster County's three-week pause in high school sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Behind a mix of seniors and young players, Waverly has been able to improve on last year's 5-17 season. Cockerill said he likes the future of the program — sophomore Paige Radenslaben leads the team in scoring — but first comes a chance to send four seniors to state.
"Obviously that is the ultimate goal every year, to have the chance and the opportunity to go through the sub," Cockerill said. "And now we have a great opportunity to come together and play one big game, make some shots, play some defense, and so does Crete. It should be a real fun game."
