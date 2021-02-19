Sharpened by playing in the ultra-competitive EMC, Waverly girls look to make most of next chance

Coaches take great pride when their conference is well-represented in postseason play.

Count Waverly's John Cockerill among them.

The Eastern Midlands Conference was the deepest league in Class B girls basketball this year, and now all six teams are playing for district championships Saturday.

All six — Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Norris and Waverly — also are ranked or were at various points in the season.

"Kudos to the whole conference and kudos to getting us ready to go for a game like this," Cockerill said, referring to the Vikings' B-3 district final game against No. 3 Crete.

For the second straight year, Waverly worked its way through a subdistrict as a lower seed, this year as the No. 3 seed. And for the second straight year, Waverly will play the Cardinals on their home floor with a trip to state on the line.

"We're extremely proud of the girls," Cockerill said of his team, which beat Ashland-Greenwood 48-39 to improve to 9-13 and clinch a district spot. "About a month ago we talked about our goal is getting through here and getting to a Saturday (district) game. As a team, they went through and they worked hard and they met that goal."