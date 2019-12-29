Setting up the HAC semifinals, which includes Northeast's next big test; throwing out some high fives

It's not easy to beat an opponent multiple times, let alone twice in nine days.
That's the challenge that awaited the Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team when the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament brackets were made, setting up a rematch of a Dec. 20 game with Lincoln High.
The Rockets won the first meeting on their home floor, and then won Saturday's game 51-43 at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Saturday's win was a little more rewarding. Coach Charity Iromuanya said it was a confidence-boosting victory for the 5-2 Rockets, who had to rally from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter.
But more importantly, the Round 2 win against Lincoln High got the Rockets into the HAC Tournament semifinals for the first time in three years.
The games only get harder in the very competitive HAC. Northeast will play top-seeded and Class A No. 4 Fremont (9-1) in Monday's 2:30 p.m. semifinal at Southwest. The 6 p.m. semifinal will match No. 2 Lincoln Pius X (6-0) and No. 3 Lincoln East (7-0).
Iromuanya watched Fremont defeat Lincoln North Star by 24 points Saturday. She said she also watched the Tigers during their run in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona a week before Christmas.
"They're a great team that plays like a team," Iromuanya said. "It's going to take all five of our players on the floor to be locked in for 32 minutes to compete and to make it a good game. I'm confident in guards and our post players."
The first HAC semifinal will feature two of the state's top guards in Northeast senior McKenna Minter, who is signed with Seton Hall, and Fremont sophomore Taylor McCabe, who has several Division I scholarship offers, including one from Nebraska.
Minter scored 30 points in the Rockets' win against Lincoln High.
You have free articles remaining.
The second HAC semifinal will feature the top two teams in the Capital City. Pius X pulled away from Norfolk on Saturday, while East scrapped its way past No. 10 Lincoln Southwest.
Monday's semifinal will be the toughest game to date for both teams.
East has defeated some good teams this season, including Millard North and Southwest. But from a physical standpoint, Pius X will present a new challenge, and it starts in the middle with 6-foot-3 post Alexis Markowski, who is averaging more than 23 points and more than 13 rebounds per game.
"It will be a totally different scenario than what we have played up to this point," East coach Dennis Prichard said. "We're going to have to change the game plan a little bit.
"This is going to be a tough matchup for us, and hopefully we do some things to our strengths to offset what they do."
Weather has led to one change in the HAC girls tournament. Monday's ninth-place game between Kearney and Grand Island will start at noon at GI Senior High. The game was originally set to take place at Southwest.
High fives
A look at five teams that made some noise during last week's holiday tournament season:
Lincoln Christian: The Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders looked very good in a 54-40 win against Class A South Sioux City in the Waverly Tournament final. They're 9-0.
Crete: The Class B No. 1 Cardinals are 2-0 against No. 2 Northwest this season following Saturday's 45-31 win in the Doane Tournament final. Morgan Maly is having her best season yet, but the Cardinals (9-0) also are getting it done with defense. They held the Vikings to zero first-quarter points.
Beatrice: After Crete, it's tough to gauge the Class B landscape and its depth in great teams. But one team that appears to be emerging is No. 4 Beatrice (6-1). The Lady Orange, which returned all five starters from last season, beat No. 6 Platteview and Class A North Platte in the Platteview Tournament.
Humphrey St. Francis: St. Francis' Christmas stocking is loaded with wild-card points now. The Class D-2 No. 2 Flyers (6-1) beat D-2 No. 1 Wynot and C-2 No. 6 Crofton to win their own tournament. They won both games by double digits.
Falls City Sacred Heart: The D-2 No. 3 Irish (8-1) beat C-1 No. 4 Syracuse in the Freeman Tournament. A day later, they avenged their only loss, defeating Lourdes Central Catholic by 14.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.