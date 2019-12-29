Setting up the HAC semifinals, which includes Northeast's next big test; throwing out some high fives

The first HAC semifinal will feature two of the state's top guards in Northeast senior McKenna Minter, who is signed with Seton Hall, and Fremont sophomore Taylor McCabe, who has several Division I scholarship offers, including one from Nebraska.

Minter scored 30 points in the Rockets' win against Lincoln High.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The second HAC semifinal will feature the top two teams in the Capital City. Pius X pulled away from Norfolk on Saturday, while East scrapped its way past No. 10 Lincoln Southwest.

Monday's semifinal will be the toughest game to date for both teams.

East has defeated some good teams this season, including Millard North and Southwest. But from a physical standpoint, Pius X will present a new challenge, and it starts in the middle with 6-foot-3 post Alexis Markowski, who is averaging more than 23 points and more than 13 rebounds per game.

"It will be a totally different scenario than what we have played up to this point," East coach Dennis Prichard said. "We're going to have to change the game plan a little bit.

"This is going to be a tough matchup for us, and hopefully we do some things to our strengths to offset what they do."