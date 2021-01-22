Seeking to quickly put behind a losing streak, No. 6 East girls hit big shots early to shake off North Star

Senior Ella Laessig hit two threes in the first quarter and senior Zoie Armstrong added another as the Spartans jumped to a double-digit lead.

North Star took advantage of eight East third-quarter turnovers to get back in the game.

The Navigators cut the deficit to four early in the fourth quarter before East put together one of its best sequences of the game. Armstrong made a long two, and Matalynn Campbell followed with a quick steal and a layup to push the lead to 38-30 with 6:03 remaining. After forcing a 10-second call in the backcourt, Olivia Kugler gave East a 10-point lead on a layup.

But the Navigators didn’t go away. They cut the lead to three points twice in the final minute, both on buckets by senior Abby Krieser, before East put the game away at the free-throw line.

“We have to stay in mentally and stay positive and keep playing for each other at all times,” North Star coach Ellen Jorgenson said. “Because if we keep that high energy, you see your bench, you see our (players on the) court, magic happens. So we just have to keep that mental state high.”

Campbell, who finished with 12 points, and Kugler hit some shots during the fourth quarter when East spread the floor more.