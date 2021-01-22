Seeking to quickly put behind a losing streak, No. 6 East girls hit big shots early to shake off North Star

The Lincoln East girls like to get up and down the basketball court as fast as possible.
So, fittingly, the speedy Spartans wanted to quickly snap a rare three-game funk.
Lincoln East, ranked sixth in Class A, jumped in front thanks to a 12-0 run, and then held off multiple second-half charges from No. 7 Lincoln North Star in a 50-46 win Friday night at East High School.
East snapped the three-game slide while halting North Star’s streak of four straight wins.
“I think we were kind of in our heads a little bit, and just to get a win under our belt I think moving forward it will help us a lot,” said East senior Haley Peterson, who scored 12 points.
East (6-4) rebounded after losses to No. 2 Fremont (Jan. 12), No. 4 Omaha Central (Jan. 16) and No. 8 Kearney (Tuesday). The Spartans were held to four fourth-quarter points in the loss at Kearney, and were just 10-of-31 around the rim, according to coach Dennis Prichard.
When the Spartans arrived at the gym Wednesday, there was a big item on the practice rundown: shooting.
“We spend over half the practice doing shooting drills and working on our touch,” Prichard said. “We worked very little on X’s and O’s the last two days, and we hit some big shots right off the bat (Friday).”
Senior Ella Laessig hit two threes in the first quarter and senior Zoie Armstrong added another as the Spartans jumped to a double-digit lead.
North Star took advantage of eight East third-quarter turnovers to get back in the game.
The Navigators cut the deficit to four early in the fourth quarter before East put together one of its best sequences of the game. Armstrong made a long two, and Matalynn Campbell followed with a quick steal and a layup to push the lead to 38-30 with 6:03 remaining. After forcing a 10-second call in the backcourt, Olivia Kugler gave East a 10-point lead on a layup.
But the Navigators didn’t go away. They cut the lead to three points twice in the final minute, both on buckets by senior Abby Krieser, before East put the game away at the free-throw line.
“We have to stay in mentally and stay positive and keep playing for each other at all times,” North Star coach Ellen Jorgenson said. “Because if we keep that high energy, you see your bench, you see our (players on the) court, magic happens. So we just have to keep that mental state high.”
Campbell, who finished with 12 points, and Kugler hit some shots during the fourth quarter when East spread the floor more.
“We kind of went with the five girls that have experienced (Pinnacle Bank Arena) and some of the battles that we’ve been in in the past,” Prichard said.
The Spartans’ challenging schedule continues Saturday at No. 10 Lincoln High. They have played six rated teams so far this season.
Krieser led the Navigators (7-3) with 10 points.
“We won the second half in our head, and I like the fight, I like the scrap,” Jorgenson said. “Our kids were really emotionally invested in this game, they wanted that win, so we just have to figure out how to tighten everything up when our shots are not going in so we can finish.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.