Last year, the Millard South girls basketball team's undefeated season ended at the hands of Lincoln Southwest in the state tournament semifinals.

Flash forward to 2023, and the Patriots still carry a chip on their shoulder. So they did something about it.

On Saturday at Southwest High School, Class A No. 1 Millard South ran away from the Silver Hawks 69-42.

The win was much like most of the Patriots' games over the past month: a big victory, with eyes on the postseason.

"We really try to focus on everything one day at a time, even if it's in practice," Millard South coach Bryce Myers said. "We just have to keep playing hard and not overlook anyone."

Southwest led 10-8 after the first quarter, but the Patriots blew the game open with a 27-point second period.

"We knew that (Southwest) would have a good game plan and they were solid, but for whatever reason (we had) kind of a sloppy start for the first quarter," Myers said. "(We) hit a couple of shots to get us going and we played better defense and made them work harder for what they were trying to do."

After the Patriots scored the first eight points of the second quarter, Millard South's Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon went to work hitting deep three-pointers and scoring at the rim.

"(Millard South) turned up the heat defensively and we started playing on our heels instead of being reactive," Southwest coach Tim Barada said. "We were waiting for something to happen."

Barada said it was difficult for Southwest to match a team that good, with the physicality.

"To go up against a group that has five seniors who are strong, physical kids, created some mismatch opportunities that they took advantage of," he said. "When we got tired, our toughness and physicality that we had went away and Millard South is too good of a team to not have those two components in your pocket for 32 minutes."

Despite the lopsided score, Barada said the Silver Hawks are looking at the positives and trying to improve on the miscues.

"It's a game at the end of the day where our young kids really learned a lot and did some really good things," he said. "(Millard South) is a top two or three team in the state and they are really good. We'll take those things and shift our focus to next week."