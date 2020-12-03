Scanning the area: Here's how girls basketball teams outside of Lincoln stack up

As usual, teams outside of the Capital City but inside the Journal Star's coverage area are primed for another exciting season.
Take a closer look at the teams with us.
Class A
FREMONT
Last season /// 21-8
Coach /// Kelly Flynn.
Outlook /// Taylor McCabe, a 2020 first-team Super-Stater and Iowa recruit, leads a Tiger squad that advanced to the state quarterfinals last season.
GRAND ISLAND
Last season /// 2-20
Coach /// Scott Hirchert
Outlook /// The Islanders will be turning to several new players at the varsity level. Seniors Ella McDonald and Abbie Maciejewski are two-year letterwinners.
KEARNEY
Last season /// 5-20
Coach /// Kyle Fletcher.
Outlook: /// Six of the Bearcats' top seven scorers return from last season's team, including all-state honorable-mention pick Lily Novacek and last year's leading scorer Aspen Rusher.
NORFOLK
Last season /// 14-11
Coach /// Jared Oswald.
Outlook /// Seniors Haley Kleinschmit and Chelsea Strom and junior Nealy Brummond return after starting last season. Kleinschmit averaged 8.4 points per contest as a junior.
Class B
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD
Last season /// 12-12
Coach /// Barry Fangmeyer
Outlook /// The Bluejays, who move up a class this year, return four starters, including their two leading scorers in Kiara Libel and Chloe Bergsten.
BEATRICE
Last season /// 22-4
Coach /// Jalen Weeks.
Outlook /// The Lady Orange will play in a new conference, the Trailblazer Conference, and return two starters from last year's state runner-up team.. Senior guard and Doane commit Mak Hatcliff is the team's returning leading scorer and rebounder.
CRETE
Last season /// 27-1
Coach /// John Larsen
Outlook /// The returning state champion Cardinals will rely on returning starters Hannah Newton and Lexi Mach in hopes for a repeat.
NEBRASKA CITY
Last season /// 3-18
Coach /// Justin Parr
Outlook /// Three starters are back, including 5-6 senior point guard Lexi Hoover. Parr expects his team to be athletic and competitive.
NORRIS
Last season /// 13-10
Coach /// Mark Hagerman.
Outlook /// The Titans will start at No. 1 in Class B. They return four starters, including first-team all-state Brianna Stai (13.5 ppg last year) and point guard Molly Ramsey (3.2 apg).
SEWARD
Last season /// 6-14
Coach /// Beth Bohuslavsky
Outlook /// Hannah Benedict, 2020 all-state honorable-mention selection, is the only returning starter for a young Bluejay squad. Bohuslavsky, a former Seward standout, enters her first year as head coach.
WAVERLY
Last season /// 5-17
Coach /// John Cockerill
Outlook /// The Vikings were one of the youngest teams in Class B last year. Senior Macy Persinger, junior Emlia Rourke and sophomore Paige Radenslaben picked up valuable experience during that stretch.
YORK
Last season /// 17-9
Coach /// Matt Kern
Outlook /// Three starters return for the Dukes, including Fort Hays State commit Maddie Portwine, who averaged 13.5 points per game last season.
Class C-1
AUBURN
Last season /// 10-13
Coach /// Grant Cole
Outlook /// The Bulldogs will have to play without last year's leading scorer Jocelyn Lambert, who tore her ACL during volleyball. Leah Grant (5.4 ppg last year) leads an athletic group of juniors.
BISHOP NEUMANN
Last season /// 5-18
Coach /// Jason Simons
Outlook /// With two returning starters, Mary Chvatal and Lauren Thiele, and eight returning letterwinners, the Cavaliers look to rebound from last year's struggles.
DAVID CITY
Last season /// 11-3
Coach /// Sam Schlautman
Outlook /// The Scouts have four starters back, including 6-0 senior Lauren Vandenberg (11 ppg, 9.1 rpg). Guard Neely Behrns averaged 8.1 points per contest, and several role players return, too.
FAIRBURY
Last season /// 14-10
Coach /// Lyle Thompson
Outlook /// The Lady Jeffs must replace Sara Huss, their top player from a year ago. Karly McCord, a 6-2 junior, and Ellie Ohlde, a 5-6 senior, will pace the team's offensive output.
MALCOLM
Last season /// 19-7
Coach /// Andy Klepper
Outlook /// Sophomore Alyssa Fortik returns her 12 points per game from last season as the Clippers look to improve on their state tournament berth from last season. Sophomore Emma Brown is one of the top post players in C-1.
MILFORD
Last season /// 17-7
Coach /// Phil Stauffer
Outlook /// 6-foot senior forward Hannah Kepler averaged 10.1 points per game last season, and 5-9 senior forward Abby Houk will likely see an expanded role.
RAYMOND CENTRAL
Last season /// 1-22
Coach /// Justin Lillie
Outlook /// Information not submitted.
SYRACUSE
Last season /// 20-6
Coach /// Andrew Pryor
Outlook /// The Rockets will attempt to build off last season's success which included an NCC regular-season championship and a conference tournament championship. 6-0 junior Lily Vollertsen (15.6 ppg, 7 rpg) is one of the top post players in the state.
WAHOO
Last season /// 18-8
Coach /// Linda Walker
Outlook /// The Warriors must replace all-state honorary captain Kendal Brigham at point guard, but Taylor Luben, Kelsie Sears, Toni Greenfield, Kharissa Eddie and Autumn Iversen return after picking up a lot of first-year varsity experience. Wahoo will rely on size and athleticism.
Class C-2
AQUINAS
Last season /// 11-11
Coach /// Nathan Wall
Outlook /// Madisen Jelinek, a 5-11 senior, had a very nice junior campaign, averaging 7.2 rebounds per contest and 5.5 points. Four starters must be replaced, but several letterwinners from last year's team are ready to take on bigger roles.
CENTENNIAL
Last season /// 16-9
Coach /// Jake Polk
Outlook /// An experience Bronco squad will receive a boost with the return of Asia Nisly, who missed last season due to injury, and all-stater Kate Hirschfeld (14.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg), who missed the final portion of last season. The Broncos will have plenty of size up front.
CROSS COUNTY
Last season /// 20-5
Coach /// Mitch Boshart
Outlook /// Optimism is high for a team that returns a lot of experience from a 20-win team. Erica Stratman, a 6-2 forward, averaged 13 ppg and 7.4 rpg and 6-0 guard Cortlyn Schaefer averaged 10.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 3.3 apg.
FILLMORE CENTRAL
Last season /// 17-8
Coach /// Shad Eberhardt
Outlook /// Fillmore returns a lot of experience, and it starts with 6-0 junior forward Lexi Theis (9.5 ppg last year) and 5-5 senior guard Jackie Schlekopf (8.2 ppg). Junior forward Abby Nichols also returns to the starting lineup.
FREEMAN
Last season /// 12-10
Coach /// Kristin Kroeker
Outlook /// The Falcons will need to find some scorers, but several newcomers are ready to contribute. Senior Kaylee Bures is back after averaging 6.7 ppg.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL
Last season /// 10-13
Coach /// Collin Garrett
Outlook /// Zadie Pilger leads the returners for Thunderbirds after averaging 11 points and 8 rebounds last season.
PALMYRA
Last season /// 2-21
Coach /// Tyler Maas
Outlook /// Senior Taya Ptacnik returns at point guard and senior Holly Wilen can play inside and out for the Panthers, who have a trio of sophomores (Maddie Busch, Libbie Ball and McKenna Martin) ready to contribute.
SUPERIOR
Last season /// 21-4
Coach /// Jake Nannen
Outlook /// 6-foot junior forward Shayla Meyer had a breakout sophomore season (13.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and will be relied upon as the younger players gain experience.
SUTTON
Last season /// 14-9
Coach /// Josh Rapp
Outlook /// The Fillies were playing very good basketball late last season, and they return four starters, led by 6-0 post Kylie Baumert (16 ppg, 9 rpg, 3 spg). Junior guard Xitlaly Bautista averaged 7.2 ppg.
THAYER CENTRAL
Last season /// 15-8
Coach /// Erin Saathoff
Outlook /// Senior Chloe Souerdyke (6.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg last year) and junior Cassie Hergotz (5.5 and 3.0) bring versatility to the court.
TRI COUNTY
Last season /// 3-20
Coach /// Taylor Stewart
Outlook /// Two starters — Hannah Holtmeier and Samantha Rainey — will lead the way, and 5-8 junior post Morgan Stokebrand could take on an expanded role.
WILBER-CLATONIA
Last season /// 5-18
Coach /// Matt McElfresh.
Outlook /// The Wolverines will be led by returning starters Nevaeh Honea (6.0 ppg last year) and Rylee Sand. Abby Rezny, Claire Thompson and Valerie Johnson also are expected to factor into the rotation.
Class D-1
BDS
Last season /// 18-6
Coach /// Shana Gerberding
Outlook /// The Eagles move up to Class D-1, and they'll remain a contender with all-stater Macy Kamler (15.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg last year) leading the way. Guards Jordan Bolte Taylor Sliva also are returning starters and BDS should be able to rely on its depth.
DESHLER
Last season /// 4-19
Coach /// Todd Voss
Outlook /// Voss is in his first year at Deshler. The Dragons return eight players and add six freshmen to the mix.
EAST BUTLER
Last season /// 12-10
Coach /// James Kriz
Outlook /// The Tigers return three starters, including Addie Sullivan, who averaged 6 points per contest a season ago.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK
Last season /// 15-10
Coach /// Paul Dwyer
Outlook /// Senior forward Jayden Halferty is the only returning starter. The Knights will play 17 teams at Class C-2 or higher and only fouragainst D-1 and D-2 competition.
HTRS
Last season /// 14-11
Coach /// Karmen Tomek
Outlook /// Three starters return for the Titans, including senior center Kaitlyn Glathar who averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds per game last season.
JOHNSON-BROCK
Last season /// 10-12
Coach /// Mitchell Atkinson
Outlook /// Senior forward Jordan Koehler and junior guard Audrey Sandfort will lead the way. Senior Taylor Buchmeier and junior Skylar Witte are among the players expected to take on bigger roles.
McCOOL JUNCTION
Last season /// 4-15
Coach /// Alyssa VanWesten
Outlook /// The Mustangs return all five starters from last season, including Olivia Johnson who led them in scoring.
MERIDIAN
Last season /// 16-9
Coach /// Robert Schropfer
Outlook /// Juniors Ally Kort, Kimberly Schropfer and Erika Schwisow are the Mustangs' three returning starters as the team attempts to rebound after losing two seniors from last season.
PAWNEE CITY
Last season /// 9-14
Coach /// Kealyn Ensminger
Outlook /// Pawnee City returns experience, including 5-11 senior Madison Branek, who is an offensive threat, and 5-8 senior Reagan de Koning, one of the team's top defenders.
SOUTHERN
Last season /// 18-7
Coach /// Jeff Murphy
Outlook /// Senior Kaylee Klover averaged 10 ppg and 6 rpg last year, and senior Tori Smith was a key contributor, as well. Depth will be a challenge, so the Raiders will be turning to a lot of young players.
Class D-2
DILLER-ODELL
Last season /// 13-11
Coach /// John Mohr
Outlook /// The Griffins must replace three starters, but they remain very athletic. Senior Addison Heidemann (14.5 ppg last year) is a strong shooter, and her sister Karli, a 6-1 sophomore, will give the team a nice presence in the post.
DORCHESTER
Last season /// 16-9
Coach /// Brandon Bruha
Outlook /// The Longhorns will look to build on last year's 16-win season. Senior guard Jacee Zoubek (15.5 ppg) is a good starting point. Senior Abigail Zoubek returns to run the point position.
EXETER-MILLIGAN
Last season /// 15-10
Coach /// Jackson Krejci
Outlook /// The Timberwolves are more experience and more healthy entering the new season. Junior post Emma Olsen and senior guard Jaiden Papik lead a balanced scoring attack.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART
Last season /// 26-4
Coach /// Luke Santo
Outlook /// The Irish will look to make another deep run. First-team all-stater Erison Vonderschmidt (13.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg) is back. Senior Danielle Bippes, junior Rachel Magdanz and sophomore Olivia Eickhoff also return to the lineup.
FRIEND
Last season /// 0-26
Coach /// Nicole White
Outlook /// With only one senior, Katelynn Schluter, the Bulldogs are a young team. Junior Cameryn Brandt and sophomores Avery Kraus and Shelby Lawver will look to build on last year's varsity experience.
STERLING
Last season /// 20-8
Coach /// Josh Pfeiffer
Outlook /// The Jets see the return of three of their starters from last season, including sophomore point guard Macy Richardson, who was an all-stater as a freshman.
