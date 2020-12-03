 Skip to main content
Scanning the area: Here's how girls basketball teams outside of Lincoln stack up
Scanning the area: Here's how girls basketball teams outside of Lincoln stack up

Crete vs. Norris, 3.5

Norris' Brianna Stai (left) looks for an opening in the defense by Crete's Ellie Allen (23) during a first-round game in the Class B girls state basketball tournament last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

As usual, teams outside of the Capital City but inside the Journal Star's coverage area are primed for another exciting season.

Take a closer look at the teams with us.

Class A

From left to right: Haley Kleinschmit, Taylor McCabe and Lily Novacek.

Class A

FREMONT

Last season /// 21-8

Coach /// Kelly Flynn.

Outlook /// Taylor McCabe, a 2020 first-team Super-Stater and Iowa recruit, leads a Tiger squad that advanced to the state quarterfinals last season.

GRAND ISLAND

Last season /// 2-20 

Coach /// Scott Hirchert

Outlook /// The Islanders will be turning to several new players at the varsity level. Seniors Ella McDonald and Abbie Maciejewski are two-year letterwinners.

KEARNEY 

Last season /// 5-20

Coach /// Kyle Fletcher.

Outlook: /// Six of the Bearcats' top seven scorers return from last season's team, including all-state honorable-mention pick Lily Novacek and last year's leading scorer Aspen Rusher.

NORFOLK

Last season /// 14-11

Coach /// Jared Oswald.

Outlook /// Seniors Haley Kleinschmit and Chelsea Strom and junior Nealy Brummond return after starting last season. Kleinschmit averaged 8.4 points per contest as a junior.

Class B

From left to right: Mak Hatcliff, Hannah Newton and Brianna Stai.

Class B

 

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 

Last season /// 12-12

Coach /// Barry Fangmeyer

Outlook /// The Bluejays, who move up a class this year, return four starters, including their two leading scorers in Kiara Libel and Chloe Bergsten.

BEATRICE 

Last season /// 22-4

Coach /// Jalen Weeks.

Outlook /// The Lady Orange will play in a new conference, the Trailblazer Conference, and return two starters from last year's state runner-up team.. Senior guard and Doane commit Mak Hatcliff is the team's returning leading scorer and rebounder.

CRETE

Last season /// 27-1

Coach /// John Larsen

Outlook /// The returning state champion Cardinals will rely on returning starters Hannah Newton and Lexi Mach in hopes for a repeat.

NEBRASKA CITY 

Last season /// 3-18

Coach /// Justin Parr

Outlook /// Three starters are back, including 5-6 senior point guard Lexi Hoover. Parr expects his team to be athletic and competitive.

NORRIS

Last season /// 13-10

Coach /// Mark Hagerman.

Outlook /// The Titans will start at No. 1 in Class B. They return four starters, including first-team all-state Brianna Stai (13.5 ppg last year) and point guard Molly Ramsey (3.2 apg).

SEWARD

Last season /// 6-14

Coach /// Beth Bohuslavsky

Outlook /// Hannah Benedict, 2020 all-state honorable-mention selection, is the only returning starter for a young Bluejay squad. Bohuslavsky, a former Seward standout, enters her first year as head coach.

WAVERLY

Last season /// 5-17 

Coach /// John Cockerill

Outlook /// The Vikings were one of the youngest teams in Class B last year. Senior Macy Persinger, junior Emlia Rourke and sophomore Paige Radenslaben picked up valuable experience during that stretch.

YORK

Last season /// 17-9

Coach /// Matt Kern

Outlook /// Three starters return for the Dukes, including Fort Hays State commit Maddie Portwine, who averaged 13.5 points per game last season.

Class C-1

From left to right: Mary Chvatal, Ashlynn Sehi and Payton Andel.

Class C-1

 

AUBURN

Last season /// 10-13 

Coach /// Grant Cole

Outlook /// The Bulldogs will have to play without last year's leading scorer Jocelyn Lambert, who tore her ACL during volleyball. Leah Grant (5.4 ppg last year) leads an athletic group of juniors.

BISHOP NEUMANN 

Last season /// 5-18

Coach /// Jason Simons

Outlook /// With two returning starters, Mary Chvatal and Lauren Thiele, and eight returning letterwinners, the Cavaliers look to rebound from last year's struggles.

DAVID CITY 

Last season /// 11-3

Coach /// Sam Schlautman

Outlook /// The Scouts have four starters back, including 6-0 senior Lauren Vandenberg (11 ppg, 9.1 rpg). Guard Neely Behrns averaged 8.1 points per contest, and several role players return, too.

FAIRBURY 

Last season /// 14-10

Coach /// Lyle Thompson

Outlook /// The Lady Jeffs must replace Sara Huss, their top player from a year ago. Karly McCord, a 6-2 junior, and Ellie Ohlde, a 5-6 senior, will pace the team's offensive output.

MALCOLM

Last season /// 19-7

Coach /// Andy Klepper

Outlook /// Sophomore Alyssa Fortik returns her 12 points per game from last season as the Clippers look to improve on their state tournament berth from last season. Sophomore Emma Brown is one of the top post players in C-1.

MILFORD

Last season /// 17-7

Coach /// Phil Stauffer

Outlook /// 6-foot senior forward Hannah Kepler averaged 10.1 points per game last season, and 5-9 senior forward Abby Houk will likely see an expanded role.

RAYMOND CENTRAL

Last season /// 1-22

Coach /// Justin Lillie

Outlook /// Information not submitted.

SYRACUSE

Last season /// 20-6

Coach /// Andrew Pryor

Outlook /// The Rockets will attempt to build off last season's success which included an NCC regular-season championship and a conference tournament championship. 6-0 junior Lily Vollertsen (15.6 ppg, 7 rpg) is one of the top post players in the state.

WAHOO

Last season /// 18-8

Coach /// Linda Walker

Outlook /// The Warriors must replace all-state honorary captain Kendal Brigham at point guard, but Taylor Luben, Kelsie Sears, Toni Greenfield, Kharissa Eddie and Autumn Iversen return after picking up a lot of first-year varsity experience. Wahoo will rely on size and athleticism.

Class C-2

From left to right: Chloe Souerdyke, Madisen Jelinek and Erica Stratman.

Class C-2

 

AQUINAS

Last season /// 11-11

Coach /// Nathan Wall

Outlook /// Madisen Jelinek, a 5-11 senior, had a very nice junior campaign, averaging 7.2 rebounds per contest and 5.5 points. Four starters must be replaced, but several letterwinners from last year's team are ready to take on bigger roles.

CENTENNIAL 

Last season /// 16-9

Coach /// Jake Polk

Outlook /// An experience Bronco squad will receive a boost with the return of Asia Nisly, who missed last season due to injury, and all-stater Kate Hirschfeld (14.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg), who missed the final portion of last season. The Broncos will have plenty of size up front.

CROSS COUNTY 

Last season /// 20-5

Coach /// Mitch Boshart

Outlook /// Optimism is high for a team that returns a lot of experience from a 20-win team. Erica Stratman, a 6-2 forward, averaged 13 ppg and 7.4 rpg and 6-0 guard Cortlyn Schaefer averaged 10.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 3.3 apg.

FILLMORE CENTRAL 

Last season /// 17-8

Coach /// Shad Eberhardt

Outlook /// Fillmore returns a lot of experience, and it starts with 6-0 junior forward Lexi Theis (9.5 ppg last year) and 5-5 senior guard Jackie Schlekopf (8.2 ppg). Junior forward Abby Nichols also returns to the starting lineup.

FREEMAN

Last season /// 12-10

Coach /// Kristin Kroeker

Outlook /// The Falcons will need to find some scorers, but several newcomers are ready to contribute. Senior Kaylee Bures is back after averaging 6.7 ppg.

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 

Last season /// 10-13

Coach /// Collin Garrett

Outlook /// Zadie Pilger leads the returners for Thunderbirds after averaging 11 points and 8 rebounds last season.

PALMYRA 

Last season /// 2-21

Coach /// Tyler Maas

Outlook /// Senior Taya Ptacnik returns at point guard and senior Holly Wilen can play inside and out for the Panthers, who have a trio of sophomores (Maddie Busch, Libbie Ball and McKenna Martin) ready to contribute.

SUPERIOR

Last season /// 21-4

Coach /// Jake Nannen

Outlook /// 6-foot junior forward Shayla Meyer had a breakout sophomore season (13.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and will be relied upon as the younger players gain experience.

SUTTON

Last season /// 14-9

Coach /// Josh Rapp

Outlook /// The Fillies were playing very good basketball late last season, and they return four starters, led by 6-0 post Kylie Baumert (16 ppg, 9 rpg, 3 spg). Junior guard Xitlaly Bautista averaged 7.2 ppg.

THAYER CENTRAL 

Last season /// 15-8

Coach /// Erin Saathoff

Outlook /// Senior Chloe Souerdyke (6.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg last year) and junior Cassie Hergotz (5.5 and 3.0) bring versatility to the court.

TRI COUNTY 

Last season /// 3-20

Coach /// Taylor Stewart

Outlook /// Two starters — Hannah Holtmeier and Samantha Rainey — will lead the way, and 5-8 junior post Morgan Stokebrand could take on an expanded role.

WILBER-CLATONIA

Last season /// 5-18

Coach /// Matt McElfresh.

Outlook /// The Wolverines will be led by returning starters Nevaeh Honea (6.0 ppg last year) and Rylee Sand. Abby Rezny, Claire Thompson and Valerie Johnson also are expected to factor into the rotation.

Class D-1

From left to right: Kaitlyn Glathar, Macy Kamler and Kaylee Klover.

 

Class D-1

 

BDS

Last season /// 18-6

Coach /// Shana Gerberding

Outlook /// The Eagles move up to Class D-1, and they'll remain a contender with all-stater Macy Kamler (15.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg last year) leading the way. Guards Jordan Bolte Taylor Sliva also are returning starters and BDS should be able to rely on its depth.

DESHLER

Last season /// 4-19

Coach /// Todd Voss

Outlook /// Voss is in his first year at Deshler. The Dragons return eight players and add six freshmen to the mix.

EAST BUTLER 

Last season /// 12-10

Coach /// James Kriz

Outlook /// The Tigers return three starters, including Addie Sullivan, who averaged 6 points per contest a season ago.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 

Last season /// 15-10

Coach /// Paul Dwyer

Outlook /// Senior forward Jayden Halferty is the only returning starter. The Knights will play 17 teams at Class C-2 or higher and only fouragainst D-1 and D-2 competition.

HTRS

Last season /// 14-11

Coach /// Karmen Tomek

Outlook /// Three starters return for the Titans, including senior center Kaitlyn Glathar who averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds per game last season.

JOHNSON-BROCK 

Last season /// 10-12

Coach /// Mitchell Atkinson

Outlook /// Senior forward Jordan Koehler and junior guard Audrey Sandfort will lead the way. Senior Taylor Buchmeier and junior Skylar Witte are among the players expected to take on bigger roles.

McCOOL JUNCTION 

Last season /// 4-15

Coach /// Alyssa VanWesten

Outlook /// The Mustangs return all five starters from last season, including Olivia Johnson who led them in scoring.

MERIDIAN 

Last season /// 16-9

Coach /// Robert Schropfer

Outlook /// Juniors Ally Kort, Kimberly Schropfer and Erika Schwisow are the Mustangs' three returning starters as the team attempts to rebound after losing two seniors from last season.

PAWNEE CITY 

Last season /// 9-14

Coach /// Kealyn Ensminger

Outlook /// Pawnee City returns experience, including 5-11 senior Madison Branek, who is an offensive threat, and 5-8 senior Reagan de Koning, one of the team's top defenders.

SOUTHERN

Last season /// 18-7

Coach /// Jeff Murphy

Outlook /// Senior Kaylee Klover averaged 10 ppg and 6 rpg last year, and senior Tori Smith was a key contributor, as well. Depth will be a challenge, so the Raiders will be turning to a lot of young players.

Class D-2

From left to right: Jaiden Papik, Erison Vonderschmidt and Macy Richardson.

Class D-2

 

DILLER-ODELL 

Last season /// 13-11

Coach /// John Mohr

Outlook /// The Griffins must replace three starters, but they remain very athletic. Senior Addison Heidemann (14.5 ppg last year) is a strong shooter, and her sister Karli, a 6-1 sophomore, will give the team a nice presence in the post.

DORCHESTER 

Last season /// 16-9

Coach /// Brandon Bruha

Outlook /// The Longhorns will look to build on last year's 16-win season. Senior guard Jacee Zoubek (15.5 ppg) is a good starting point. Senior Abigail Zoubek returns to run the point position.

EXETER-MILLIGAN 

Last season /// 15-10

Coach /// Jackson Krejci

Outlook /// The Timberwolves are more experience and more healthy entering the new season. Junior post Emma Olsen and senior guard Jaiden Papik lead a balanced scoring attack.

FALLS CITY SACRED HEART 

Last season /// 26-4

Coach /// Luke Santo

Outlook /// The Irish will look to make another deep run. First-team all-stater Erison Vonderschmidt (13.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg) is back. Senior Danielle Bippes, junior Rachel Magdanz and sophomore Olivia Eickhoff also return to the lineup.

FRIEND

Last season /// 0-26

Coach /// Nicole White

Outlook /// With only one senior, Katelynn Schluter, the Bulldogs are a young team. Junior Cameryn Brandt and sophomores Avery Kraus and Shelby Lawver will look to build on last year's varsity experience.

STERLING

Last season /// 20-8

Coach /// Josh Pfeiffer

Outlook /// The Jets see the return of three of their starters from last season, including sophomore point guard Macy Richardson, who was an all-stater as a freshman.

