Saturday's finals breakdown: Three teams still alive to defend titles; Pius X and East set for Round 3

A: No. 3 Lincoln Pius X (25-1) vs. No. 4 Lincoln East (24-3), 6:30 p.m.: The A Street rivalry moves to Pinnacle Bank Arena for a night. Both teams played to their strengths through the first two rounds at PBA. Pius X won the two regular-season meetings with East, winning 60-48 in the HAC Tournament semifinals and 69-56 on Feb. 7.
B: No. 1 Crete (26-1) vs. No. 4 Beatrice (22-3), 1 p.m.: They've split two meetings this season, with Beatrice winning the subdistrict final 39-32 on Feb. 18. The game had a two-pronged effect. For Crete, it's motivation to avenge its only blemish of the season. For Beatrice, it proved to the Lady Orange that they can beat anyone. Beatrice can be disruptive on defense, while Crete has the most disruptive player in the state in Morgan Maly.
C-1: No. 1 Lincoln Christian (23-3) vs. No. 2 North Bend Central (26-2), 11 a.m.: The Crusaders and Tigers have been Nos. 1 and 2 from the opening day of the season. North Bend Central has the length and quickness, especially in the backcourt, to give Christian trouble. The Crusaders seek to respond to last year's loss to Bishop Neumann in the C-1 final.
C-2: No. 6 Ponca (23-4) vs. No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (25-3), 8:30 p.m.: Hastings St. Cecilia is one of three teams looking to defend its title Saturday after edging No. 2 Crofton. Ponca is back in the state final for the first time since 1993. The two teams' common opponent is Crofton. Ponca lost to the Warriors by 11 midway through the season.
D-1: No. 5 Archbishop Bergan (16-9) vs. No. 1 Pleasanton (27-0), 9 a.m.: The unbeaten Bulldogs are in the state final for the first time since 2009. They're a very balanced team with six players averaging 7.6 points or more per game. Bergan is the defending champ, and it appears the Knights' rugged schedule (mostly C-1 and C-2 teams) has prepared them well.
D-2: No. 2 Wynot (24-4) vs. No. 1 Humphrey SF (25-2), 4:30 p.m.: Both teams go about attacking in different ways. St. Francis will lean on star Allison Weidner, who scored 39 points against Mullen on Friday. Wynot, the defending state champion, can hit you with multiple players. These teams met in the Humphrey St. Francis holiday tournament final, and St. Francis won 66-50 behind a big night from Weidner (35 points).