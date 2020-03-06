Saturday's finals breakdown: Three teams still alive to defend titles; Pius X and East set for Round 3

A: No. 3 Lincoln Pius X (25-1) vs. No. 4 Lincoln East (24-3), 6:30 p.m.: The A Street rivalry moves to Pinnacle Bank Arena for a night. Both teams played to their strengths through the first two rounds at PBA. Pius X won the two regular-season meetings with East, winning 60-48 in the HAC Tournament semifinals and 69-56 on Feb. 7.

B: No. 1 Crete (26-1) vs. No. 4 Beatrice (22-3), 1 p.m.: They've split two meetings this season, with Beatrice winning the subdistrict final 39-32 on Feb. 18. The game had a two-pronged effect. For Crete, it's motivation to avenge its only blemish of the season. For Beatrice, it proved to the Lady Orange that they can beat anyone. Beatrice can be disruptive on defense, while Crete has the most disruptive player in the state in Morgan Maly.

C-1: No. 1 Lincoln Christian (23-3) vs. No. 2 North Bend Central (26-2), 11 a.m.: The Crusaders and Tigers have been Nos. 1 and 2 from the opening day of the season. North Bend Central has the length and quickness, especially in the backcourt, to give Christian trouble. The Crusaders seek to respond to last year's loss to Bishop Neumann in the C-1 final.