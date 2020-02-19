Saturday's Class B district finals for girls hoops are set

One step remains for teams aiming for the Class B girls state basketball tournament.

Now we know the Saturday matchups.

The eight district finals were set Wednesday. No. 1-rated Crete is the top seed and will host 16th-seeded Waverly, while No. 4 Beatrice grabbed the two seed and will host Holdrege.

No. 5 Norris and No. 6 York will meet a game pairing teams looking to rebound from subdistrict losses.

Here are the matchups:

B-1: No. 16-seeded Waverly at No. 1 Crete, 1 p.m.

B-2: No. 15 Holdrege at No. 2 Beatrice, 3 p.m.

B-3: No. 14 Omaha Skutt at No. 3 Bennington, 2 p.m.

B-4: No. 13 Omaha Mercy at No. 4 Northwest, 4 p.m.

B-5: No. 12 Blair at No. 5 Sidney, 2 p.m. MT

B-6: No. 11 Omaha Gross at No. 6 Scottsbluff, 1 p.m. MT

B-7: No. 10 Norris at No. 7 York, TBA

B-8: No. 9 Hastings at No. 8 Platteview, 1 p.m.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

