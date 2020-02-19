Saturday's Class B district finals for girls hoops are set

One step remains for teams aiming for the Class B girls state basketball tournament.
Now we know the Saturday matchups.
The eight district finals were set Wednesday. No. 1-rated Crete is the top seed and will host 16th-seeded Waverly, while No. 4 Beatrice grabbed the two seed and will host Holdrege.
No. 5 Norris and No. 6 York will meet a game pairing teams looking to rebound from subdistrict losses.
Here are the matchups:
B-1: No. 16-seeded Waverly at No. 1 Crete, 1 p.m.
B-2: No. 15 Holdrege at No. 2 Beatrice, 3 p.m.
B-3: No. 14 Omaha Skutt at No. 3 Bennington, 2 p.m.
B-4: No. 13 Omaha Mercy at No. 4 Northwest, 4 p.m.
B-5: No. 12 Blair at No. 5 Sidney, 2 p.m. MT
B-6: No. 11 Omaha Gross at No. 6 Scottsbluff, 1 p.m. MT
B-7: No. 10 Norris at No. 7 York, TBA
B-8: No. 9 Hastings at No. 8 Platteview, 1 p.m.
