'Run, run, run': No. 9 East girls push pace to take down No. 8 Northeast

Lincoln East and Lincoln Northeast, two of the city's four ranked Class A girls basketball teams, met on the court three weeks ago. It wasn't close.

The Rockets rolled behind a dominant second half to beat the Spartans by 21 points in the HAC Tournament.

Tuesday, the No. 8 Spartans had their sights on returning the favor. They did so with room to spare, using a 13-4 run in the second quarter to upend the No. 9 Rockets 44-32 at the East gym.

The main difference from the first matchup was how East adjusted on offense. The Spartans limited their turnovers, pushed the pace and connected on six three-pointers.

“They went (man-to-man defense) and that was when we really struggled last time,” East coach Alex McCleary said. “They threw a different look at us, but our girls handled it well.”

East jumped to a 5-0 lead and never trailed. But that pivotal run before halftime was all the cushion the Spartans needed.

Northeast, which was down two starters because of injury, cut the deficit to eight points at the start of the fourth quarter with stops on the defensive end but could not get any closer.

“The first quarter was a half-court game, there was virtually no transition,” McCleary said. “Part of the plan was to run, run, run as much as we could and in the second (quarter) we were able to.”

East’s defense also stepped up. The Spartans held Northeast to just 25% shooting and forced 17 turnovers.

“We had opportunities, we just could not convert,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. “We took just as many shots as they did, (East) just made a higher percentage of them. So we had the opportunities to convert, and they converted more than we did."

The win was big for East (8-4). McCleary, in his first season at East, faced a tough schedule.

McCleary, who previously coached at North Central, had high expectations after what he saw on film, but he knew there would be some bumps in the road to start.

After losing to Northeast in the HAC Tournament quarterfinals back on Dec. 29, East has won four of its last five games. Its one loss was to No. 4 Millard North.

“The biggest thing is (the team) is trusting in what we are doing,” McCleary said. “Obviously, new system, new coach, we are doing things different. It just takes time. After the win against Kearney last Thursday, I said we are starting to trust each other and it’s showing.”

For Northeast, the biggest thing Iromuanya said her squad needed to do over the last three weeks of the regular season is to get healthy.

Jaeden Webb and Yelaniya Bradley, two starting guards, are injured and the Rockets have not been able to rekindle the fire they got had in the HAC Tournament.

“We've got to get healthy, but we have to stack some wins,” Iromuanya said. “We can’t win one, lose one."

